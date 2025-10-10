Presto’s Picks: Terps deal with the leftovers of a loss, while the feeding frenzy begins in Dallas

As college football teams aim to avoid back-to-back losses, Maryland prepares to rebound from a tough defeat against Washington, while Penn State struggles with post-loss momentum.

There’s a saying in college football that you don’t want a team to beat you two weeks in a row, meaning you have to keep your players from thinking about what went wrong in the previous game as they prepare for the next one.

Witness Penn State, which may have brought the baggage of a double-overtime loss to ranked Oregon out west on their way to losing at previously winless UCLA last weekend.

Maryland has to deal with the sting of last Saturday’s come-from-ahead 24-20 defeat to Washington, although head coach Mike Locksley is not leaving any of the leftovers from the loss remain in his team’s metaphorical fridge, telling WTOP on Tuesday that there would be no “haunting hangover” (my words, not his).

“We’ll be defined by what we do now. Once the game is over, we (quality control) it, we figure out what we did well and what we didn’t,” said Locksley. “Last week’s game should not and will not have any impact on this week’s game and how we prepare because of the way we prepare.”

Easier said than done when you’re dealing with 18 to 23-year-olds.

Saturday’s games:

James Madison (4-1, 2-0 Sun Belt) vs. Louisiana (2-3, 1-0), noon, ESPN2.

The Dukes’ streak of being favored in every home conference game since moving to FBS continues as they face the Ragin’ Cajuns for the first time in program history. Brace yourself for a ground and pound afternoon, as JMU’s 242 yards rushing per game is the second highest total in the Sun Belt Conference while Louisiana ranks fourth.

To say the Cajuns do not have a strong passing game would be an understatement, as redshirt freshman Daniel Beale has completed under 50% of his passes with one touchdown and six interceptions over eight career games.

The Dukes’ defense is licking its chops as it leads the SBC in most categories: rushing, passing, passing efficiency and third down efficiency. Their pass rush has to settle for being in a three-way tie for first with 15 sacks.

Presto’s Pick: Dukes crush the Cajuns, 37-13.

Maryland (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska (4-1, 1-1), 3:30 p.m., BTN.

Coaching trees and connections sometimes have a “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon” feel to it, and this one is more intriguing than most. The Terps’ Mike Locksley met the Cornhuskers’ Matt Rhule not on the sidelines or on the recruiting trail, but … at a wedding?

Locksley was a teammate of Rhule’s cousin, Craig, at Towson and was in Craig’s wedding, where a then-14-year-old Matt was a guest and tried to persuade Locksley to get him a beer. To no avail, for the record.

The Terps’ young roster, maturity will be tested one week after blowing a 20-point, second half lead against Washington. Running the ball remains an Achilles’ heel (Maryland ranks last in the conference with 93.2 yards per game and was held to 55 by the Huskies), but the Cornhuskers might be a sight for sore eyes as they give up the second most rushing yards per game in the conference.

These are not your father’s Huskers, as this year’s offense averages over 300 yards per game passing behind Dylan Raiola. But that’s where the Terps’ pass rush comes into play, and right now, they lead the Big Ten with 3.75 sacks per game) while Nebraska allows three sacks per game (third most in the conference).

Presto’s Pick: Terrapins deny service to Rhule and the Cornhuskers, posting a 21-14 win.

Virginia Tech (2-4, 1-1 ACC) at No. 13 Georgia Tech (5-0, 2-0), 3:30 p.m., ACCN.

The Hokies have won three of the last four meetings while taking the last two games in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets shocked the league’s natural order when they upset Clemson last month and have had two weeks to stew in almost losing at Wake Forest (they won by one in overtime after trailing by 17 in the second half).

The Hokies are coming off a loss at home to the Demon Deacons where they settled for three field goals in the second half. And, while Kyron Drones and the offense’s shortcomings (14th in the ACC in scoring and yards, 16th in passing yards and passing efficiency) have been well-documented, the defense’s Achilles’ heel has been allowing 40.5% third down conversions (fourth highest in the conference).

On Saturday, they’ll have their hands full with quarterback Haynes King, who has three 100-yard games on the ground this fall against Power Four schools.

Presto’s Pick: Hokies get the runaround in a 32-17 loss.

Navy (5-0, 3-0 American) at Temple (3-2, 1-0), 4 p.m., ESPN2.

We’re only five games into the season, but Midshipman quarterback Blake Horvath is having the kind of special season that merits All-American and even Heisman consideration as he pilots an offense that leads the conference in rushing, passing efficiency and total offense.

One week after posting a school-record 469 total yards of offense against Air Force, he’ll be tested by an Owl defense that ranks second in the conference against the pass and is third best at denying foes on third down. The last time the Mids visited the Owls, they were carved up by E.J. Warner (402 yards and four touchdowns) in a 32-18 loss.

Warner’s now at his second school since that day, and instead Navy gets to deal with Evan Simon who has thrown 12 touchdowns to zero interceptions this fall. Can the Mids D finally earn an A?

Presto’s Pick: Midshipmen after the customary hiccups find a way to win, 38-27.

Howard slips at Sacred Heart, Richmond beats Colgate, Morgan State tops Virginia Lynchburg and Towson tumbles to Monmouth.

Last Week: 6-3

Overall: 40-15

