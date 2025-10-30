Oklahoma’s top defense faces Tennessee’s high-powered offense in Week 10 SEC showdown

Things to watch this week in the Southeastern Conference: Game of the week No. 18 Oklahoma (6-2, 2-2) at No.…

Things to watch this week in the Southeastern Conference:

Game of the week

No. 18 Oklahoma (6-2, 2-2) at No. 14 Tennessee (6-2, 3-2), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

The SEC’s top offense and defense go head-to-head this weekend as Oklahoma travels to Neyland Stadium to take on Tennessee. The Sooners have held opponents to an average of 12.1 points per game, while Tennessee’s offense has thrived under quarterback Joey Aguilar, averaging over 45 points per game. Oklahoma has lost two of three after its 5-0 start and neither team can afford a loss to keep alive any faint playoff hopes.

The undercard

No. 5 Georgia (6-1, 4-1) vs. Florida (3-4, 2-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party is always a show even in an off year for the Gators. Both teams were idle last week and this will be Florida’s first game since firing coach Billy Napier after a 3-4 start to the season. Georgia comes off its biggest win of the season, a 43-35 triumph over Mississippi. The Bulldogs are favored by 7.5 points per BetMGM Sportsbook.

No. 9 Vanderbilt (7-1, 3-1) at No. 20 Texas (6-2, 3-1), Saturday, noon ET (ABC)

A surging Vanderbilt team visits a Texas team fighting to improve its playoff chances. The Commodores have won its last two, beating LSU 31-24 and Missouri 17-10. The Longhorns are coming off back-to-back overtime wins against Kentucky and Mississippi State – two games they entered as significant favorites — and all eyes are on the health of QB Arch Manning, who was in the concussion protocol earlier in the week.

Impact players

– Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed led the unbeaten Aggies to a 49-25 win over LSU, accounting for four touchdowns and 310 yards of total offense.

– LB Anthony Hill Jr. had a career-high 2.5 sacks and four pressures in the overtime win by Texas against Mississippi State. In all, he had 10 tackles, 3.5 for a loss, and a forced fumble for the Longhorns.

– Alex McPherson scored 19 of Auburn’s 33 points, making all six field goal attempts and an extra point in the 33-24 win at Arkansas. McPherson kicked a season-long 43-yard field goal in the third quarter, only to top it with a 47-yarder in the fourth.

Inside the numbers

Tennessee’s Aguilar has thrown for an SEC-high 321.4 yards per game, contributing a conference-best 510.1 total offensive yards per game. His top target is Chris Brazzell II, who leads the conference with 740 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. The Vols also boast the highest kick return average (29.3). … Arkansas has been the most successful team on third downs, converting 53.4% of attempts. Vanderbilt is next at 52.5%. … Texas A&M leads the FBS with 32 sacks, 10 of which belong to Cashius Howell.

