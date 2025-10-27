Deion Sanders focused on rebounding from Colorado’s loss, not coaching future after health concerns

DENVER (AP) — Deion Sanders refuses to look too far down the road and especially not in regard to how…

DENVER (AP) — Deion Sanders refuses to look too far down the road and especially not in regard to how his recent health concerns might impact any decision on returning as Colorado’s coach next season or beyond.

All he’s focused on at the moment is bouncing back from the Buffaloes’ 53-7 loss at Utah last weekend.

“I’m a one day at a time type of guy,” Sanders said Monday in an interview with The Associated Press. “We’ve got to win. That’s the only thing I’m worried about. My health is wonderful. I’m good. I’m not thinking about anything but winning.”

Sanders knows there are those concerned about his well-being — friends, even fans, reach out — and how coaching may be unduly taxing him. Nearly three weeks ago, he underwent a procedure to help alleviate blood clots in his leg. This after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of bladder cancer in the spring.

“I’m going to coach until I don’t have that urge to get up in the morning and go get it and go help and go be a blessing,” said Sanders, who signed a five-year, $54 million extension last March.

He appreciates all the concern, though.

“My health is not going to increase sitting on the lake fishing,” Sanders said. “My health is not going increase sitting at my property in Texas, having a good time or sitting back, drinking some sweet iced teas and eating some honey buns and watching television.

“I’m not damaging or putting my health at risk by doing what I’m doing. Matter of fact, it’s enhancing my health, doing the things I do.”

The 58-year-old was in pain during a 35-21 loss at TCU on Oct. 4, alternating between sitting and limping along the sideline with his leg throbbing. A few days later he had a procedure related to blood clots. He didn’t even miss practice the next day.

Sanders also dealt with blood clot issues while coaching at Jackson State in 2021, with doctors amputating two of the toes on his left foot.

These days, Sanders repeatedly stresses the importance of early detection in light of his bladder cancer. He had surgery nearly six months ago as doctors removed his bladder and reconstructed a section of his intestine to function as a bladder.

He’s stressing the importance of mental health, too. Asked what his low point was after being diagnosed with bladder cancer, he responded: “I don’t hit bottoms. I hit tops, man.”

“My head’s always up,” Sanders added as he made the rounds for RESTORE Hair, a hair restoration company in which he’s an ambassador. “My head ain’t never down. I’m not structured like that. So I don’t have those type of rock-bottom moments.”

For support, he’s relied on friends and, of course, family.

His oldest daughter, Deiondra, had a baby, making him a grandfather, while his youngest daughter, Shelomi, is playing basketball at Alabama A&M.

His son, Shilo, a safety who was waived by Tampa Bay in August, is “into the internet and YouTube and everything he has going on,” his father said. His youngest son, Shedeur, a rookie QB for the Cleveland Browns is, “waiting on his opportunity,” he said, while his oldest son, Deion Jr., chronicles the Buffaloes through his social media company “Well Off Media.”

“My kids are great,” Deion Sanders said.

Same goes for how he’s feeling.

“I’m great,” said Sanders, whose Buffaloes (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) play Arizona (4-3, 1-3) on Saturday. “I’m not great right now mentally because we just got our butts kicked. But I’ll be OK by Friday.”

Sanders is learning the importance of compartmentalizing all facets of life, including football.

“I don’t get too high and I never get too low,” said Sanders, who played Major League Baseball while also embarking on a Hall of Fame football career. “I have the baseball player’s mentality. Football players, you could bask in the glory for six days when you win, or you have to suffer the consequences for six days if you lose.

“But a baseball player, you must line up every day.”

