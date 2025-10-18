Baylor-TCU delayed a 3rd time by lightning in the fourth quarter

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The game between Baylor and TCU was delayed for a third time in the fourth…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The game between Baylor and TCU was delayed for a third time in the fourth quarter because of lightning Saturday.

TCU had just taken a 35-21 lead on Trent Battle’s 65-yard touchdown run with 13:46 left when play was stopped the first time because of lightning detected in the vicinity of the stadium.

By the time the teams returned to the field and resumed play after a 58-minute delay, the skies had cleared significantly and the earlier rain had stopped.

But they played only about 15 minutes before the game was suddenly stopped again, right after Baylor came up short on a fourth-down play with 6:42 left. Referee Cravonne Barrett announced that lightning had been detected within 8 miles of the stadium.

That was after the expiration of a severe thunderstorm warning in Tarrant County, where TCU is located.

After the teams had returned to the field and were completing warmups to resume again, Barrett announced the third delay of at least 30 minutes.

