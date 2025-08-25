Maryland Football Preview: New quarterback, same old Big Ten gauntlet

Mike Locksley is confident that his Maryland Terrapins will return to the team that won bowl games in three consecutive seasons for the first time in school history.

Octavian Smith Jr. (5), of the Maryland Terrapins, celebrates with Tai Felton (10) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the USC Trojans at SECU Stadium on Oct. 19, 2024 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Greg Fiume) Octavian Smith Jr. (5), of the Maryland Terrapins, celebrates with Tai Felton (10) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the USC Trojans at SECU Stadium on Oct. 19, 2024 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)(Getty Images/Greg Fiume) The college football season begins in earnest this week and even though September is basically a ‘show me month’ littered with non-conference tune-ups against lesser foes, it can get late rather early for some programs.

Last year in Week 2, the Maryland Terrapins coughed up a late lead and fell at home to eight-point underdog Michigan State, setting the stage for the Terps’ worst season since head coach Mike Locksley’s first fall on campus in 2019. After close examination of the 4-8 season (1-8 in the Big Ten), Locksley admitted that he lost the locker room.

“It wasn’t because I wasn’t a good coach. It wasn’t because they weren’t good players, because we were better than a four-win team,” Locksley said to the Big Ten media last month. “But we had haves and have-nots for the first time in our locker room.”

But after an offseason of revamping the roster (26 freshmen plus plenty of transfers) and shuffling the coaching staff (new coordinators on both sides of the ball), Locksley has cause for confidence his Terps will return to the team that won bowl games in three consecutive seasons for the first time in school history.

With Billy O’Brien Jr. off to Wisconsin, there is a new crop of quarterbacks. And all eyes are on true freshman Malik Washington. The Glen Burnie native has already impressed his teammates after participating in spring workouts.

“He’s a super hard worker. I forget that he’s a freshman sometimes. He’s very confident and very mature,” running back Nolan Ray said. “He’s just a very hard worker and good to be around.”

Also in the mix are Justyn Martin (179 yards passing at UCLA last year) and redshirt freshman Khristian Martin, providing the coach with options.

“All similar skill sets and all similar builds,” Locksley said. “We only need one genre of offense with this group they’re all really similar.”

Whoever starts at quarterback won’t be lacking for weapons. Senior Octavian Smith made 30 catches last year, while Tennessee transfer Kaleb Webb (24 receptions in two years with the Volunteers) and Oklahoma transfer Jalil Farooq (45 receptions for 694 yards in 2023 with the Sooners) are expected to contribute as well.

Dorian Fleming (49 catches for 558 yards and six touchdowns at Georgia State) gives the Terps a tested tight end. A revamped offensive line bolstered by Isaiah Wright (Buffalo) and Aliou Bah (Georgia) looks to keep the quarterback upright long enough to find those targets.

The line also must create holes for running backs like Nolan Ray, who rushed for 381 yards as a freshman. The Terps ranked 16th in the Big Ten running the ball in 2024 and the ground game always looms larger in November.

“We feel like the way that they’re working they’re trending in the right direction,” new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton said. “They’re gonna give us an opportunity to be able to multidimensional in our attack, be able to run the football and protect the quarterback, and ultimately give us a chance to win games when it matters most.”

Defense has often been a sore spot, and last year’s unit allowed the second most points per game in the Big Ten while posting the fewest sacks last fall.

“If there’s been an Achilles’ heel for us on defense,” Locksley said. “It’s being able to generate a pass rush without adding people.”

Joining the program is new coordinator Ted Monachino, whose time on NFL and college sidelines include stops with the Ravens and Bowie State.

“I think we’ve got a good amount of depth on the defensive front,” Monachino said. “I think that we’ve got some players that are emerging and ascending.”

While the defensive line endures a major face-lift, mainstays include linebacker Daniel Wingate (50 tackles in 2024) and senior safety Jalen Huskey (three interceptions last fall). The Frederick native is optimistic about the changes made on his side of the ball.

“It’s just been a new approach, a fresh approach,” Huskey said. “It allows us to play very fast, very physical and very consistent.”

The schedule begins with three straight non-league home games against teams from non-power conferences. The always-ambitious Big Ten slate kicks off Sept. 20 at Wisconsin (Terps are 0-4 all-time against the Badgers). The Terps have a coast-to-coast trip when they visit UCLA Oct. 18, while November serves up three foes ranked in the preseason top 25: No. 12 Illinois, No. 14 Michigan, and No. 20 Indiana.

Returning to a six-win season and bowl eligibility is by no means a given, but the path is there for a program that has done this three times this decade.

“When you have a strong foundation, it allows you to bounce back,” Locksley said. “And to me that’s the key for this group of young, hungry, talented players as well as a veteran group of players that knows what it takes to get this program back where we all want it to be.”

