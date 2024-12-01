Gus Malzahn is leaving UCF to become Florida State’s offensive coordinator, AP source says

Gus Malzahn is resigning as Central Florida’s head coach to become Florida State ‘s offensive coordinator, a person familiar with…

Gus Malzahn is resigning as Central Florida’s head coach to become Florida State ‘s offensive coordinator, a person familiar with the hire told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Seminoles have not confirmed Malzahn’s move, which is pending a state background check. ESPN first reported the decision. The Knights made official that Malzahn is leaving in a statement released a day after UCF (4-8) concluded its season with a 28-14 loss to Utah.

“We would like to thank Coach Malzahn for his contributions to our football program over the past four seasons, including our transition into the Big 12 Conference,” the school said. “We appreciate his professionalism and dedication to our student-athletes throughout his tenure at UCF and wish he and his wife, Kristi, the very best in their future endeavors.”

Malzahn finished with a 28-24 mark in four years at UCF, the last two ending with losing records after joining the Big 12. He coached at Auburn for eight seasons before being fired in 2020.

Malzahn replaces offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins, who was fired Nov. 10 following a 52-3 loss at Notre Dame. The Seminoles (2-10) rank 131st out of 134 in total offense and scoring offense, averaging 15.4 points a game. It’s a considerable drop-off for a program that finished 13-1 last season and won the Atlantic Coast Conference.

When asked about Malzahn following a 31-11 loss to rival Florida in FSU’s season finale, coach Mike Norvell neither confirmed nor denied his pending arrival.

“I know we’ve identified our offensive coordinator and are very excited who that’ll be,” Norvell said. “I know there’s still some things we have to finalize in the hiring process before I can comment. Is that right? I’m excited about who we’ve identified, though.”

The Knights struggled mightily in Malzahn’s fourth season — most of it because of quarterback issues. Four players took snaps from center as the Knights finished 2-7 in conference play. It was the program’s worst record since going 0-12 in former coach George O’Leary’s final season in 2015.

Norvell fired Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and receivers coach Ron Dugans amid the Seminoles’ season-long skid.

“I’m willing to do what’s necessary to make sure that we don’t ever have a season anywhere near what we put on display here this year,” Norvell said. “So to the Florida State fans, the university, past players, even the guys in that locker room, I’m sorry. I’m sorry for what showed up throughout the course of this year. It will be fixed.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.