Virginia Tech QB Kyron Drones ruled out of game against Syracuse with back injury

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Virginia Tech starting quarterback Kyron Drones has been ruled out of Saturday’s game against Syracuse with…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Virginia Tech starting quarterback Kyron Drones has been ruled out of Saturday’s game against Syracuse with a lower-body injury.

Collin Schlee will start in Drones’ absence.

Drones is 127 of 204 this season for 1,447 yards. He has 10 touchdown passes.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.