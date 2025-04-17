Michigan State’s Nick Marsh turned down more money from other schools to stay

Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh had a chance to cash in on his record-breaking freshman season by entering the…

Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh had a chance to cash in on his record-breaking freshman season by entering the transfer portal to play for another program next fall.

Marsh, though, chose to stay for less money and made his mother proud.

“There were offers and he could’ve made more if he left,” Yolanda “Mama Tron” Wilson said in a telephone interview this week. “You can get the bag, but will you get playing time? Will you be comfortable? Is the curriculum a good fit.

“What people don’t understand is, it’s about the overall fit. He has it at Michigan State, where he wants to have a legacy.”

The Spartans will wrap up spring football practices with a scrimmage that is not open to the public on Saturday.

Marsh was a bright spot during coach Jonathan Smith’s debut season that ended without a bowl bid, setting Michigan State freshman records at the school with 41 catches and 649 yards receiving.

Instead of looking to leave, he’s choosing to stay.

“The comfort level, I give it a 10 out of 10,” he told reporters I’m comfortable and I’m happy where I’m at.”

Aiden Chiles appears to be, too.

The team’s starting quarterback last year, in his first season at the school, joining Smith from Oregon State, showed flashes of promise mixed with moments of growing pains.

Chiles threw 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, ran for three scores and accounted for more than 2,800 yards of offense.

The numbers that matter most to him, however, was the 5-7 record.

“I think it was a good wake-up call, just like this is how things are going to be if you don’t win,” Chiles said. “We don’t want to feel that way again.”

Chiles is aiming to show the way to a successful season.

“I don’t think last year I was the leader that I should’ve been,” he said. “This year I think I’m taking that next step as a leader, really instead of talking about it, just doing it. There are a lot of guys that can help with that role, but it’s more of what I need to do and what I need to take a next step on.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.