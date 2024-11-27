No. 11 Boise State hosts Oregon State looking for a win in bid to stay in playoff mix

Oregon State (5-6) at No. 11 Boise State (10-1, No. 11 CFP), Friday, noon ET (Fox) BetMGM College Football Odds:…

Oregon State (5-6) at No. 11 Boise State (10-1, No. 11 CFP), Friday, noon ET (Fox)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Boise State by 20 1/2.

Series record: Oregon State leads 6-4.

What’s at stake?

Boise State’s playoff hopes hinge on beating Oregon State and remaining the top-ranked Group of Five qualifier. With a win over the Beavers and a victory in the Mountain West Championship game, Boise State could land not only a playoff spot but a first-round bye. Oregon State needs a victory in the regular-season finale to attain bowl eligibility for the fourth straight year.

Key matchup

Oregon State passing game vs. Boise State secondary. Boise State has only given up one passing game of more than 300 yards since its game with Utah State on Oct. 5. QB Ben Gulbranson will need at least that if the Beavers are going to stay competitive. However, Boise State has given up 19 passing touchdowns this season and is susceptible to big plays.

Players to watch

Boise State: RB Ashton Jeanty has been banged up lately but still continues to dominate and eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark for the season last week against Wyoming. WR Cameron Camper leads the team with 738 yards on 45 receptions and four TDs. TE Matt Lauter is a favorite target of QB Maddux Madsen in clutch situations and near the goal line. DE Ahmed Hassanein leads the team in sacks with 8.5.

Oregon State: RB Anthony Hankerson, who is nearing the 1,000-yard mark, will carry the load on the ground. QB Ben Gulbranson has taken over as the starter since the end of October and is 8-3 in that role for his career with two of those three losses coming this month. Duel threat QB Gabarri Johnson will also play. DB Skyler Thomas leads the team with 76 tackles along with one interception.

Facts & figures

These programs last met in Corvallis in 2022 when Oregon State thumped Boise State, 34-17, but haven’t played in Boise since 2010 when the Broncos won 37-24. … Both teams excel at converting on third downs with Boise State seventh nationally at 49.6, while Oregon State is 23rd at 45.6. However, the Broncos are even better at home, converting 59.7% of the time, second best in the country. … WIth Oregon State’s victory over Washington State a week ago, the Beavers will be looking to score back-to-back wins over ranked opponents for the first time since 2012. … If Oregon State wins, it would be only the second time in school history that the Beavers have qualified for a bowl four straight seasons, the last during the 2006-2009 seasons.

