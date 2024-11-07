Big Ten schedule has unbeaten Indiana hosting Michigan while Penn State seeks to bounce back

Things to watch this week in the Big Ten Conference: Game of the week Michigan (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) at…

Things to watch this week in the Big Ten Conference:

Game of the week

Michigan (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) at No. 8 Indiana (9-0, 6-0, No. 8 CFP), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Indiana is 9-0 for the first time ever and already has matched the school record for wins in a single season. All nine of Indiana’s wins have been decided by at least 14 points.

The Hoosiers attempt to continue their surprising playoff push when they host defending national champion Michigan, which has lost three of its last four games. Michigan has won 27 of the last 29 meetings between these teams, but BetMGM Sportsbook has Indiana as a 14 ½-point favorite.

The undercard

Washington (5-4, 3-3) at No. 6 Penn State (7-1, 4-1, No. 6 CFP), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Even after losing 20-13 at home to No. 3 Ohio State last week, Penn State still seems to have a direct path to the playoff if it avoid stumbling in any of its final four regular-season games.

But the Nittany Lions likely can’t afford another loss. That makes Saturday’s game critical.

Washington snapped a two-game skid last week by beating Southern California, 26-21. Points should be at a premium Saturday, as Penn State is ranked seventh and Washington 10th in total defense. BetMGM has Penn State as a 13 ½-point favorite.

Impact players

Washington LB Carson Bruener intercepted two passes and delivered 12 tackles in the victory over USC.

Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel has been responsible for 177 touchdowns (144 passing, 32 rushing, 1 receiving) in his career. That puts him one away from the FBS record owned by Case Keenum, who was responsible for 178 touchdowns (155 passing, 23 rushing) at Houston from 2007-11.

Indiana DL Mikail Kamara’s 4 ½ tackles for loss in a 47-10 blowout of Michigan State matched the second-highest individual total for any player in a Bowl Subdivision game this season. Kamara also had 2 ½ sacks.

UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger leads the Big Ten with 10.6 tackles per game. His 13 tackles in a 27-20 triumph at Nebraska marked his sixth straight game with at least 10 stops. He’s the first Bruin to have double-digit tackles in six consecutive games since Eric Kendricks did it in his Butkus Award-winning season of 2014.

Ohio State DT JT Tuimoloau has recorded at least one tackle for loss in six straight games.

Inside the numbers

Iowa’s 329 yards rushing in a 42-10 victory over Wisconsin represented its highest single-game total since 2019. The Hawkeyes had four players rush for 50-plus yards, the first time that’s happened in coach Kirk Ferentz’s 26 seasons. … Minnesota’s 25-17 win over Illinois marked the first time the Gophers had beaten a Bret Bielema-coached team in 11 tries. Bielema coached at Wisconsin from 2006-12 and took over at Illinois in 2021. … Gabriel has completed 74.8% of his passes to lead all FBS players. … Michigan State had minus-36 yards rushing in its loss to Indiana, a Hoosiers school record.

Now don’t get upset

Penn State’s likely in a must-win situation the rest of the regular season as it tries to keep its playoff hopes alive, yet the Nittany Lions face a possible trap game as they host Washington a week after their tough loss to Ohio State. A home crowd at night should help but this could be a defensive struggle that enables Washington to cover that 13 ½-point spread.

