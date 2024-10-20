The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Oregon (59)
|7-0
|1523
|2
|2. Georgia (2)
|6-1
|1434
|5
|3. Penn St.
|6-0
|1375
|3
|4. Ohio St.
|5-1
|1353
|4
|5. Texas
|6-1
|1257
|1
|6. Miami
|7-0
|1242
|6
|7. Tennessee
|6-1
|1075
|11
|8. LSU
|6-1
|1049
|8
|9. Clemson
|6-1
|984
|10
|10. Iowa St.
|7-0
|972
|9
|11. BYU
|7-0
|910
|13
|12. Notre Dame
|6-1
|891
|12
|13. Indiana
|7-0
|830
|16
|14. Texas A&M
|6-1
|748
|14
|15. Alabama
|5-2
|643
|7
|16. Kansas St.
|6-1
|576
|17
|17. Boise St.
|5-1
|573
|15
|18. Mississippi
|5-2
|408
|18
|19. Pittsburgh
|6-0
|396
|20
|20. Illinois
|6-1
|392
|22
|21. Missouri
|6-1
|359
|19
|22. SMU
|6-1
|313
|21
|23. Army
|7-0
|193
|23
|24. Navy
|6-0
|166
|25
|25. Vanderbilt
|5-2
|92
|–
Others receiving votes: Washington St. 46, Syracuse 15, UNLV 5, Duke 2, South Carolina 1, Nebraska 1, Liberty 1.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.