The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 19,…

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Oregon (59) 7-0 1523 2 2. Georgia (2) 6-1 1434 5 3. Penn St. 6-0 1375 3 4. Ohio St. 5-1 1353 4 5. Texas 6-1 1257 1 6. Miami 7-0 1242 6 7. Tennessee 6-1 1075 11 8. LSU 6-1 1049 8 9. Clemson 6-1 984 10 10. Iowa St. 7-0 972 9 11. BYU 7-0 910 13 12. Notre Dame 6-1 891 12 13. Indiana 7-0 830 16 14. Texas A&M 6-1 748 14 15. Alabama 5-2 643 7 16. Kansas St. 6-1 576 17 17. Boise St. 5-1 573 15 18. Mississippi 5-2 408 18 19. Pittsburgh 6-0 396 20 20. Illinois 6-1 392 22 21. Missouri 6-1 359 19 22. SMU 6-1 313 21 23. Army 7-0 193 23 24. Navy 6-0 166 25 25. Vanderbilt 5-2 92 –

Others receiving votes: Washington St. 46, Syracuse 15, UNLV 5, Duke 2, South Carolina 1, Nebraska 1, Liberty 1.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.