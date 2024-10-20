Live Radio
The AP Top 25

The Associated Press

October 20, 2024, 2:02 PM

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Oregon (59) 7-0 1523 2
2. Georgia (2) 6-1 1434 5
3. Penn St. 6-0 1375 3
4. Ohio St. 5-1 1353 4
5. Texas 6-1 1257 1
6. Miami 7-0 1242 6
7. Tennessee 6-1 1075 11
8. LSU 6-1 1049 8
9. Clemson 6-1 984 10
10. Iowa St. 7-0 972 9
11. BYU 7-0 910 13
12. Notre Dame 6-1 891 12
13. Indiana 7-0 830 16
14. Texas A&M 6-1 748 14
15. Alabama 5-2 643 7
16. Kansas St. 6-1 576 17
17. Boise St. 5-1 573 15
18. Mississippi 5-2 408 18
19. Pittsburgh 6-0 396 20
20. Illinois 6-1 392 22
21. Missouri 6-1 359 19
22. SMU 6-1 313 21
23. Army 7-0 193 23
24. Navy 6-0 166 25
25. Vanderbilt 5-2 92

Others receiving votes: Washington St. 46, Syracuse 15, UNLV 5, Duke 2, South Carolina 1, Nebraska 1, Liberty 1.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

