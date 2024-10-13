Live Radio
The AP Top 25

The Associated Press

October 13, 2024, 2:02 PM

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Texas (56) 6-0 1544 1
2. Oregon (6) 6-0 1493 3
3. Penn St. 6-0 1380 4
4. Ohio St. 5-1 1357 2
5. Georgia 5-1 1300 5
6. Miami 6-0 1232 6
7. Alabama 5-1 1127 7
8. LSU 5-1 994 13
9. Iowa St. 6-0 982 11
10. Clemson 5-1 980 10
11. Tennessee 5-1 959 8
12. Notre Dame 5-1 914 11
13. BYU 6-0 889 14
14. Texas A&M 5-1 744 15
15. Boise St. 5-1 597 17
16. Indiana 6-0 580 18
17. Kansas St. 5-1 567 18
18. Mississippi 5-2 511 9
19. Missouri 5-1 409 21
20. Pittsburgh 6-0 397 22
21. SMU 5-1 260 25
22. Illinois 5-1 249 23
23. Army 6-0 137
24. Michigan 4-2 133 24
25. Navy 5-0 84

Others receiving votes: Vanderbilt 68, Nebraska 62, Arizona St. 39, Oklahoma 36, Washington St. 32, Iowa 29, Texas Tech 18, Syracuse 13, Arkansas 13, Utah 7, Louisville 6, Southern Cal 5, Liberty 2, UNLV 1.

