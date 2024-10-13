The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Texas (56)
|6-0
|1544
|1
|2. Oregon (6)
|6-0
|1493
|3
|3. Penn St.
|6-0
|1380
|4
|4. Ohio St.
|5-1
|1357
|2
|5. Georgia
|5-1
|1300
|5
|6. Miami
|6-0
|1232
|6
|7. Alabama
|5-1
|1127
|7
|8. LSU
|5-1
|994
|13
|9. Iowa St.
|6-0
|982
|11
|10. Clemson
|5-1
|980
|10
|11. Tennessee
|5-1
|959
|8
|12. Notre Dame
|5-1
|914
|11
|13. BYU
|6-0
|889
|14
|14. Texas A&M
|5-1
|744
|15
|15. Boise St.
|5-1
|597
|17
|16. Indiana
|6-0
|580
|18
|17. Kansas St.
|5-1
|567
|18
|18. Mississippi
|5-2
|511
|9
|19. Missouri
|5-1
|409
|21
|20. Pittsburgh
|6-0
|397
|22
|21. SMU
|5-1
|260
|25
|22. Illinois
|5-1
|249
|23
|23. Army
|6-0
|137
|–
|24. Michigan
|4-2
|133
|24
|25. Navy
|5-0
|84
|–
Others receiving votes: Vanderbilt 68, Nebraska 62, Arizona St. 39, Oklahoma 36, Washington St. 32, Iowa 29, Texas Tech 18, Syracuse 13, Arkansas 13, Utah 7, Louisville 6, Southern Cal 5, Liberty 2, UNLV 1.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.