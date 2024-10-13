The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 12,…

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Texas (56) 6-0 1544 1 2. Oregon (6) 6-0 1493 3 3. Penn St. 6-0 1380 4 4. Ohio St. 5-1 1357 2 5. Georgia 5-1 1300 5 6. Miami 6-0 1232 6 7. Alabama 5-1 1127 7 8. LSU 5-1 994 13 9. Iowa St. 6-0 982 11 10. Clemson 5-1 980 10 11. Tennessee 5-1 959 8 12. Notre Dame 5-1 914 11 13. BYU 6-0 889 14 14. Texas A&M 5-1 744 15 15. Boise St. 5-1 597 17 16. Indiana 6-0 580 18 17. Kansas St. 5-1 567 18 18. Mississippi 5-2 511 9 19. Missouri 5-1 409 21 20. Pittsburgh 6-0 397 22 21. SMU 5-1 260 25 22. Illinois 5-1 249 23 23. Army 6-0 137 – 24. Michigan 4-2 133 24 25. Navy 5-0 84 –

Others receiving votes: Vanderbilt 68, Nebraska 62, Arizona St. 39, Oklahoma 36, Washington St. 32, Iowa 29, Texas Tech 18, Syracuse 13, Arkansas 13, Utah 7, Louisville 6, Southern Cal 5, Liberty 2, UNLV 1.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.