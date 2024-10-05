Pat McQuaide throws for 4 TDs, Colin Guggenheim runs for 2 and Nicholls beat Southern 51-7

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Pat McQuaide threw for four touchdowns, Colin Guggenheim ran for two scores and Nicholls beat…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Pat McQuaide threw for four touchdowns, Colin Guggenheim ran for two scores and Nicholls beat Southern 51-7 in a non-conference game on Saturday.

Nicholls started the game with a drive that produced a touchdown and the Colonels (2-3) didn’t stop scoring until the final quarter.

McQuaide threw a 32-yard touchdown to Christian McNees to start the scoring. Gabe Showalter kicked a 39-yard field goal for a 10-0 advantage. Guggenheim ran it in from 14 yards and McQuaide threw a 27-yard touchdown to Quincy Brown for a 24-0 lead with 2:27 left in the first quarter.

Guggenheim ran it in from the 1, McQuaide threw an 11-yard score to Treylin Whaley, a 38-yarder to McNees and Corey Warren ran it in from 7 yards and the lead was 51 with 3:33 left in the third.

Southern (2-3) avoided the shutout when Jalen Woods threw a 23-yard touchdown to Jason Gabriel with 3:26 left.

Nicholls improved to 5-0 against Southwest Athletic Conference teams under head coach Tim Rebowe.

Nicholls leads the all-time series 15-6. The teams had squared off annually in the later part the 1990’s but this was the first game between the two since 2002.

