UT Martin uses 3 interceptions to beat winless North Alabama 43-28

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Patrick Smith rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns, Trevonte Rucker caught six passes for 83 yards and two more scores, and UT Martin used three interceptions to beat winless North Alabama 43-28 on Saturday.

UT Martin (1-2) has won 23 of its last 25 games at home since 2019 – including a 15-1 record over the past three seasons. The Skyhawks played at home for the first time this season, following a double-overtime loss against Big South-OVC Football Association rival Southeast Missouri last Saturday.

North Alabama scored the opening 18 points and led 25-20 at halftime after UT Martin’s Jaren Van Winkle made a 46-yard field goal as time expired.

Tevin Shipp highlighted the second half by making the UT Martin’s third interception and returning it for a 34-yard touchdown for a two-possession lead and to cap the scoring with 5:38 left in the fourth.

Chris Hunter Jr. and JaMichael McGoy Jr. also had a pick for the UT Martin defense.

DC Tabscott was 6 of 13 for 149 yards passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions for North Alabama (0-4), a United Athletic Conference foe.

In a series which dates to 1949, UT Martin and North Alabama met in back-to-back seasons for the first time since both programs were in the Division II ranks.

