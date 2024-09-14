Kaleb Johnson rushes for 173 yards and 2 TDs in Iowa’s 38-21 win over Troy

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kaleb Johnson rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns as Iowa rallied in the second…

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kaleb Johnson rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns as Iowa rallied in the second half for a 38-21 win over Troy on Saturday.

It was the third consecutive 100-yard rushing game to start the season for Johnson, who came into the game ranked third nationally at 153 yards per game.

“That’s one thing I’ve always had in mind — to be a top-five running back in the nation,” Johnson said. “I’ve got to keep going, keep my head down, keep focusing.”

Johnson has 479 yards on 61 carries this season, even after missing the first half of the season opener against Illinois State as punishment for violation of team rules. Johnson, who had just 463 yards last season after missing three games with an injury, has already matched his single-season high with six touchdowns this season.

“I’ve seen a ton of improvement from him in the last month,” tackle Mason Richman said. “I think he had one of the best camps of anyone on the team. He brings that energy. He’s a big guy, but he’s pretty fast, too.”

“I learned a lot my first two years here,” Johnson said. “I was so used to using my speed on people, because that’s all I was in high school. Now it’s just me knowing people are faster. Now it’s just me using my strength, putting my head down.”

Johnson opened the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run on Iowa’s first possession then his 33-yard touchdown run with 12:05 left in the game gave the Hawkeyes a 31-21 lead.

The Hawkeyes (2-1) were able to shake off the Trojans (0-3), who got three big scoring plays from receiver Devonte Ross.

Ross gave Troy a 14-10 halftime lead with a 63-yard touchdown reception from Matthew Caldwell early in the second quarter along with a 77-yard punt return for a touchdown with one minute left in the half.

Ross caught a 62-yard touchdown from Tucker Kilcrease in the third quarter.

Ross finished the game with 219 all-purpose yards.

Johnson’s second score was one of four second-half touchdowns for the Hawkeyes. Addison Ostrenga caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Brendan Sullivan, and Jermari Harris returned an interception 28 yards for another touchdown. Jaziun Patterson closed the scoring with a 39-yard touchdown run with 6:01 left in the game.

“When you play Big Ten football teams like Iowa, they laid on us, pounded us, completed a drive and got it back to 10 (points),” Troy coach Gerad Parker said. “We wore down and they beat us up a little bit as the game went on. But our guys fought their tails off.”

Iowa had 462 yards of offense, including 284 rushing yards.

“We put up a lot of yards in the first half,” quarterback Cade McNamara said. “The scoreboard just didn’t reflect it. I think our ability to respond is a good sign.”

“I saw a lot of good things out there today, really encouraging,” coach Kirk Ferentz said. “But there are some things we can hopefully do better as we move forward.”

Troy was playing without injured starting quarterback Goose Crowder. Caldwell started the game, completing 14 of 21 passes for 156 yards, while Kilcrease was 2 of 5 for 73 yards.

McNamara was 19-of-23 passing for 176 yards. McNamara had nine consecutive completions during one stretch.

The takeaway

Troy: The Trojans, who opened the season with a close home loss to Nevada and a 21-point road loss to Memphis, showed improvement in the third game under Parker. “It’s tremendous growth,” Ross said. “You’ve got to play games to build chemistry. This game, it showed us who we are and what we can do.”

Iowa: The Hawkeyes fell out of the AP poll after last week’s loss to Iowa State, but this didn’t feel like the kind of win that can get them back into the rankings. Iowa’s mistake-free offense wore down the Trojans in the second half, allowing the Hawkeyes to rally from the first-half deficit.

Up next

Troy: Hosts Florida A&M next Saturday.

Iowa: At Minnesota next Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.