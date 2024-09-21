Gresock and Holmes combine for 266 yards rushing, 5 TDs and Gardner-Webb tops Presbyterian 42-21

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Carson Gresock and Quasean Holmes combined for 266 yards rushing and five touchdowns, powering Gardner-Webb to…

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Carson Gresock and Quasean Holmes combined for 266 yards rushing and five touchdowns, powering Gardner-Webb to a 42-21 victory over Presbyterian on Saturday night.

Gresock had 134 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries and Holmes ran for 132 yards with two TDs on 19 attempts.

Gresock opened the scoring with a 2-yard run then Holmes followed from 6 and 51 yards to give the Runnin’ Bulldogs a 21-0 lead in the second quarter.

Presbyterian got on the board with a touchdown pass by Collin Hurst then wide receiver Jalen Patrick threw to backup QB Ty Englehart for a 13-yard touchdown that made it 21-14 at the half.

Gardner-Webb’s Tyler Ridell passed to Giovanni Adopte for a 14-yard TD to open the third quarter and Gresock’s 9-yard run made it 35-14.

Hurst threw 61 yards to Cincere Gill to get the Blue Hose within 35-21 before Gresock’s third touchdown, from 4 yards, closed out the scoring with about a minute to go.

Ridell completed 19 of 32 passes for 238 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Gardner-Webb (1-3).

Hurst was 14 of 22 for 199 yards for Presbyterian (2-2), which was held to 23 yards rushing.

Gresock and Holmes were the only running backs to carry the ball for the Runnin’ Bulldogs and two quarterbacks lost 19 yards for a team total of 247 yards.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.