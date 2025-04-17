Quarterback Sam Leavitt reaping the benefits of Arizona State’s return to national prominence

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sam Leavitt hit a few shots into the simulator and handed the club back to the…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sam Leavitt hit a few shots into the simulator and handed the club back to the fitting specialist. After a few tweaks, Leavitt took the club back and hit a few more shots, repeating the process over and over.

When it got down to the driver — Leavitt’s least-favorite club — he hit a few wild shots before striping a few down the animated fairway with a club better suited to his swing.

“It’s been super cool figuring out stuff about my swing, hitting different shafts, seeing how all the different weights come off and how the ball feels,” Leavitt said from PXG’s flagship store. “Seeing the spin rate and all the metrics has been a really cool experience.”

Leavitt’s abilities on a football field have helped create a cool experience for Arizona State fans.

A year after winning three games in an injury-plagued first season under coach Kenny Dillingham, the Sun Devils rode a whirlwind of momentum back into national prominence in 2024. With Leavitt leading the offense, Arizona State had its best season since reaching the 1996 Rose Bowl, matching a school record with 11 wins while reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time.

The Sun Devils came up just short after a memorable comeback against Texas in the Peach Bowl, but created a buzz in the desert and beyond that’s carried into spring football.

Arizona State’s run has ratcheted up expectations while creating some Heisman Trophy buzz for its quarterback.

“What often happens in your second year is you kind of downshift in your rig and everything gets a little slower,” Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo told reporters recently. “Because of that, we’re going to add a little more to his plate.”

The plate off the field has been overflowing since the Sun Devils’ improbable run to the CFP last season.

Leavitt has cashed in on the NIL era, landing deals with the Cold Beer and Cheeseburgers restaurant chain, a car dealership and with Arizona State’s in-house Sun Angel Collective. He is donating all of his merchandise royalties from the Sun Angel Collective back to the football program.

Leavitt’s newfound fame also has led to some unique opportunities.

He had front row seats to a Phoenix Suns game earlier this season and joined coach Kenny Dillingham with three teammates to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at an Arizona Diamondbacks game — an exciting experience even if the pitch didn’t go as planned.

“They didn’t give me a warmup and it sailed on me,” Leavitt said.

Leavitt likes to play golf with buddies to relax a little away from the fast-paced world of college football. He took a break from practice for the PXG fitting, but has primarily been focused on making himself and his team better in preparation for next season.

Once spring football ends, Leavitt plans to head back to his hometown of West Linn, Oregon, to host a football camp for kids and is working on a trip to Florida with a handful of teammates for some intense offseason workouts.

The opportunities — financial and otherwise — will likely continue to arise for Arizona State’s most high-profile player and he plans to take full advantage.

“Now I’m in a position where I get connected with all these people who are really successful and the more you’re around successful people, that’s what you tend to do for yourself,” Leavitt said. “So it’s been a blessing for me, not only as a football player, but as a person.”

Leavitt — the person and the player — has been a key reason the Sun Devils are rising and he’s doing his best to keep it going.

