Deion Sanders leads Colorado into first Big 12 league game in 14 years this weekend against Baylor

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — For the first time in 14 years, the Colorado Buffaloes will play a Big 12 league…

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — For the first time in 14 years, the Colorado Buffaloes will play a Big 12 league game. So don’t even try to rain on the program’s big weekend.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders quickly pulled out his phone to consult his weather app when told there was a chance of showers Saturday night against Baylor.

“We’ve got rain? What forecast you got?” Sanders said Tuesday at his weekly news conference. “I’m one of those good weather (people) — when you say 60% (rain), I say there’s a 40% chance that it won’t.”

Sanders was in a rather light-hearted mood coming off a 28-9 win over Colorado State last weekend. He downplayed an upcoming conference game having more meaning than any other game. To him, it’s just another opportunity.

“We know we’ve got to win no matter who’s on the opposing side,” said Sanders, whose team finished its nonconference schedule with a 2-1 mark. “But no, we don’t say, ‘Oh, this is a conference game. We’ve got to go harder.′ If you’ve got to go harder, you shouldn’t be going anyway.”

The last time the Buffaloes played a Big 12 conference game was Nov. 26, 2010, in a 45-17 loss at Nebraska. Colorado relocated to the Pac-12 in 2011 before returning to the Big 12 this season.

Baylor (2-1) has held bragging rights over Colorado for more than a decade courtesy of a 31-25 win in Boulder on Oct. 16, 2010. In that game, Baylor’s standout quarterback Robert Griffin III threw for 234 yards and a score, along with running for 137 yards.

Sanders remains tight with Griffin.

“RG3, when he was at Baylor, it was poetry in motion,” Sanders said of Griffin, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2011. “I’ve got nothing but love for RG3, but I’m pretty sure he’s going to be conflicted inside because he wants us to do our thing, but that’s his alma mater. So I’m pretty sure he’s going to be wearing green with probably a gold necklace on.”

For the Buffaloes, this contest is all about carrying over what they did against the Rams. In Fort Collins, Shedeur Sanders threw for 310 yards and four scores behind an offensive line that’s settling in. In addition, the running game found traction with freshman Micah Welch, and two-way star Travis Hunter shined on both sides of the ball.

It’s a step in the right direction for a team that won the opener against FCS North Dakota State and struggled in a loss in Nebraska. On Tuesday, Sanders raised the issue of criticizing college players.

“Once upon a time, you guys never attacked college players,” Sanders said of the media. “Now they’re making more money than y’all, and some of y’all are envious and jealous about that. So you’re on the attack. It was hands-off a college player because he’s an amateur. Remember that guys? Now it’s hands-on — go at them any kind of way you want.

“I know you’re going to do your job and what you must do, but your job does not say attack. If they didn’t play well, leave it at that.”

Deion Sanders is trying to keep his players focused on the field and not what’s being written or said.

“Our young men, we’ve got to do a better job of equipping them with the ability to just keep on going and don’t look either right or left,” Sanders said. “Don’t look at the hate or the cheers. Just keep on going.”

Notes: Sanders wasn’t sure of banged-up tailback Dallan Hayden’s availability against Baylor. “I like to see it at practice before I see it in the game. So if he’s able to play, he’s going to play,” Sanders said. He added it’s the same situation for injured defensive tackle Chidozie Nwankwo. … Defensive lineman Taurean Carter underwent an undisclosed surgery and is “out, out,” Sanders said.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.