QB Cade McNamara leaving Michigan, transferring to Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Cade McNamara, the backup quarterback at Michigan this season, has announced he’ll transfer to Iowa.

McNamara tweeted “New Beginning” with a picture of him in an Iowa uniform Thursday night. He presumably will go into next season as the front-runner for the starting job and have two seasons of eligibility.

McNamara started every game for the Wolverines in 2021 but lost the job to J.J. McCarthy after the opener. McNamara appeared in the second and third games, taking a total of 16 snaps, and didn’t play again.

The Hawkeyes (7-5) finished the regular season 130th out of 131 Bowl Subdivision teams in total offense and averaged just 17.4 points per game.

Spencer Petras struggled most of the season as Iowa’s starter and missed most of last week’s game against Nebraska with an upper body injury. He has one year of eligibility, if he decides to use the waiver granted because of the COVID-19 season in 2020.

Alex Padilla, who backed up Petras, is in the transfer portal. Joe Labas also is on the roster.

