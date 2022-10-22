RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
Walker, Kargman lead Kent State past Akron 33-27

The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 4:09 PM

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Devontez Walker scored three touchdowns, first-time starter Devin Kargman threw two TD passes, and Kent State defeated Akron 33-27 on Saturday, giving the Golden Flashes the Wagon Wheel for the fourth consecutive time.

Kargman completed 14 of 25 passes for 215 yards with both of his touchdowns going to Walker, who also scored on a 14-yard reverse.

Kargman, a freshman who had attempted eight passes this season, started in place of Collin Schlee, who did not suit up for the game because of an undisclosed injury.

The Golden Flashes’ Andrew Glass kicked a 42-yard field goal for a 33-24 lead early in the fourth quarter. Kent State held the nine-point advantage until 39 seconds remained when Akron settled for a Cory Smigel 42-yard field goal. The Zips had reached the 5-yard line on the drive, but DJ Irons was sacked by JoJo Evans and Khali Saunders on third-and-goal.

Marquez Cooper led Kent State (3-5, 2-2 Mid-American Conference) with 137 yards rushing on 28 carries. Walker had five receptions for 72 yards, including touchdowns of 35 yards and 10 yards. Bryan Bradford had a 58-yard touchdown run.

Irons completed 32 of 43 passes for 383 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He threw an 80-yard TD pass to Alex Adams, who caught nine passes for 199 yards for the Zips (1-7, 0-4).

