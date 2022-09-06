RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin attends joint military drills with China, others | Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea | UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
The Associated Press

September 6, 2022, 1:42 PM

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Sept. 6., 2022

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records THROUGH MONDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (57) 1-0 1615 1
2. Georgia (6) 1-0 1542 3
3. Ohio State (2) 1-0 1520 2
4. Clemson 1-0 1380 4
5. Michigan 1-0 1333 6
6. Texas A&M 1-0 1268 7
7. Oklahoma 1-0 1160 9
8. Baylor 1-0 1103 10
9. Notre Dame 0-1 1077 5
10. Oklahoma State 1-0 938 11
11. Michigan State 1-0 860 14
12. Southern California 1-0 849 15
13. North Carolina State 1-0 642 13
14. Pittsburgh 1-0 624 16
15. Utah 0-1 605 8
16. Miami 1-0 591 17
17. Arkansas 1-0 554 23
18. Wisconsin 1-0 495 20
19. Florida 1-0 469 NR
20. Kentucky 1-0 421 21
21. Wake Forest 1-0 353 19
22. Texas 1-0 351 18
23. Mississippi 1-0 292 24
24. Oregon 0-1 206 12
25. Brigham Young 1-0 170 NR

Dropped Out: No. 22 Cincinnati (0-1); No. 25 Houston (1-0).

Others receiving votes: Tennessee (1-0) 143; Penn State (1-0) 138; Houston (1-0) 137; Cincinnati (0-1) 61; Iowa (1-0) 44; Mississippi State (1-0) 34; Florida State (2-0) 33; Central Florida (1-0) 23; Fresno State (1-0) 21; Air Force (1-0) 18; Auburn (1-0) 15; Texas Christian (1-0) 7; UCLA (1-0) 6; South Carolina (1-0) 6; Utah State (1-1) 5; Minnesota (1-0) 5; Syracuse (1-0) 4; Oregon State (1-0) 3; Louisiana-Lafayette (1-0) 1; North Carolina (2-0) 1; Northwestern (1-0) 1; Texas Tech (1-0) 1.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

