USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Sept. 6., 2022
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records THROUGH MONDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Alabama (57)
|1-0
|1615
|1
|2. Georgia (6)
|1-0
|1542
|3
|3. Ohio State (2)
|1-0
|1520
|2
|4. Clemson
|1-0
|1380
|4
|5. Michigan
|1-0
|1333
|6
|6. Texas A&M
|1-0
|1268
|7
|7. Oklahoma
|1-0
|1160
|9
|8. Baylor
|1-0
|1103
|10
|9. Notre Dame
|0-1
|1077
|5
|10. Oklahoma State
|1-0
|938
|11
|11. Michigan State
|1-0
|860
|14
|12. Southern California
|1-0
|849
|15
|13. North Carolina State
|1-0
|642
|13
|14. Pittsburgh
|1-0
|624
|16
|15. Utah
|0-1
|605
|8
|16. Miami
|1-0
|591
|17
|17. Arkansas
|1-0
|554
|23
|18. Wisconsin
|1-0
|495
|20
|19. Florida
|1-0
|469
|NR
|20. Kentucky
|1-0
|421
|21
|21. Wake Forest
|1-0
|353
|19
|22. Texas
|1-0
|351
|18
|23. Mississippi
|1-0
|292
|24
|24. Oregon
|0-1
|206
|12
|25. Brigham Young
|1-0
|170
|NR
Dropped Out: No. 22 Cincinnati (0-1); No. 25 Houston (1-0).
Others receiving votes: Tennessee (1-0) 143; Penn State (1-0) 138; Houston (1-0) 137; Cincinnati (0-1) 61; Iowa (1-0) 44; Mississippi State (1-0) 34; Florida State (2-0) 33; Central Florida (1-0) 23; Fresno State (1-0) 21; Air Force (1-0) 18; Auburn (1-0) 15; Texas Christian (1-0) 7; UCLA (1-0) 6; South Carolina (1-0) 6; Utah State (1-1) 5; Minnesota (1-0) 5; Syracuse (1-0) 4; Oregon State (1-0) 3; Louisiana-Lafayette (1-0) 1; North Carolina (2-0) 1; Northwestern (1-0) 1; Texas Tech (1-0) 1.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.