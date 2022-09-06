USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Sept. 6., 2022 The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25…

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records THROUGH MONDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Alabama (57) 1-0 1615 1 2. Georgia (6) 1-0 1542 3 3. Ohio State (2) 1-0 1520 2 4. Clemson 1-0 1380 4 5. Michigan 1-0 1333 6 6. Texas A&M 1-0 1268 7 7. Oklahoma 1-0 1160 9 8. Baylor 1-0 1103 10 9. Notre Dame 0-1 1077 5 10. Oklahoma State 1-0 938 11 11. Michigan State 1-0 860 14 12. Southern California 1-0 849 15 13. North Carolina State 1-0 642 13 14. Pittsburgh 1-0 624 16 15. Utah 0-1 605 8 16. Miami 1-0 591 17 17. Arkansas 1-0 554 23 18. Wisconsin 1-0 495 20 19. Florida 1-0 469 NR 20. Kentucky 1-0 421 21 21. Wake Forest 1-0 353 19 22. Texas 1-0 351 18 23. Mississippi 1-0 292 24 24. Oregon 0-1 206 12 25. Brigham Young 1-0 170 NR

Dropped Out: No. 22 Cincinnati (0-1); No. 25 Houston (1-0).

Others receiving votes: Tennessee (1-0) 143; Penn State (1-0) 138; Houston (1-0) 137; Cincinnati (0-1) 61; Iowa (1-0) 44; Mississippi State (1-0) 34; Florida State (2-0) 33; Central Florida (1-0) 23; Fresno State (1-0) 21; Air Force (1-0) 18; Auburn (1-0) 15; Texas Christian (1-0) 7; UCLA (1-0) 6; South Carolina (1-0) 6; Utah State (1-1) 5; Minnesota (1-0) 5; Syracuse (1-0) 4; Oregon State (1-0) 3; Louisiana-Lafayette (1-0) 1; North Carolina (2-0) 1; Northwestern (1-0) 1; Texas Tech (1-0) 1.

