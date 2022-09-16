Presto’s College Football Picks: Byes for Navy & JMU, a farewell for Nebraska

WTOP's Dave Preston shares his view on the benefits of an early bye week and why Nebraska made its coaching change before giving his weekly picks.

The early college football bye week is rare as most schools (along with their corresponding conferences) try to have their midseason breaks … at midseason.

For instance, Virginia’s bye is Oct. 15, Virginia Tech has Oct. 22 off, and Maryland draws their bye Oct. 29. But for schools like Navy (the Midshipmen’s 12-game schedule is extended because Army-Navy is after the Conference Championship weekend) and James Madison (moving to FBS prevented them from scheduling more than 11 games), they get an early break to regroup and refocus.

It’s a “good bye” for the Dukes, who have outscored foes 107-14 to make the transition seem simple (but beware, they next face giant-killer Appalachian State), while for the Mids, it’s a tough look in the mirror.

The offense has floundered (20 points in two weeks and four fumbles already after losing only five in 2021) while the defense has been exposed deep (Memphis completed passes of 37, 41, 50, and 79 yards last Saturday).

And with three road trips in their next four games, Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo and his staff will definitely put this week to good use. But on their side is the program culture developed over the last 20 years.

Nebraska used to have a culture like none other in the Midwest. The Cornhuskers ruled the Big 8 and then the Big 12 before departing for Big Ten dollars in 2011.

They got (and will continue to get) paid, but abandoned their recruiting base of Texas and went from playing in six of 15 Big 12 Championship games to making just one of 11 Big Ten title tilts (and that was as the 2012 Legends Division winner).

Bo Pelini was fired because he was unable to win more than nine games in 2014 and his successor Mike Riley was cut loose after a 19-19 mark over three years. Enter golden boy Scott Frost, who quarterbacked the Cornhuskers to a share of the 1997 National Championship and was coming off a 13-0 season at UCF in 2017.

Unfortunately, as Jay Gatsby learned, you can’t repeat the past (“old sport”) and the Huskers fired Frost after a 16-31 mark over four-plus years that failed to yield a bowl appearance and ended in infamy with a loss at home to Georgia Southern (a defeat so drastic it wipes out the come-from-ahead-collapse to Northwestern in Ireland during Week Zero).

Can the Cornhuskers find their way back to the world that once was? Another reminder that despite all the “tradition” that college football clings to, the field has no memory.

Virginia Tech (1-1) vs. Wofford, 11 a.m., ACC Network

I won’t even waste your time with my thoughts of local time morning kickoffs because by the time you finish reading my tirade, this game will likely already be underway. This is commonplace for schools in the Central Time Zone (last week’s Alabama-Texas game began at 11).

However, it still takes some getting used to, especially for the students who like to wake up late on Saturday after “studying” the night before and those who prefer to have eggs benedict rather than the smoked turkey leg before noon.

After losing to Old Dominion in their opener, the Hokies dominated on defense and limited mistakes on offense to take their ACC opener against Boston College.

They draw an FCS school that has yet to score this season (outscored 57-0 in two games). Could this game be out of hand before 11:30 a.m.? Thank goodness they don’t have to worry about viewers flipping over to “Saved by the Bell” anymore.

Presto’s Pick: Hokies have the Terriers for breakfast AND lunch, 55-6.

Virginia (1-1) vs. Old Dominion, 2 p.m., ACC Network

Both schools lost last weekend on the road, and while the Monarchs are trying to fix a defense that allowed 39 points to East Carolina, the Cavaliers will look to get more production from an offense held to one field goal at Illinois.

Brennan Armstrong is coming off his least productive game (171 total yards) since 2020 when injury forced him to leave the NC State game with 51 net yards. It’s not all on his arm and legs as the suspect offensive line gave him less than ideal protection (five sacks) and his according to head coach Tony Elliott his receivers struggled with separating from the Illini secondary.

ODU has had offensive issues this year as well, converting just four of 24 third down opportunities.

Kippy & Buffy welcome the opportunity to host a fellow Commonwealth school and will tailgate with a Virginia theme this week. And not just staying “in-state,” but choosing the “state grape” with a bottle of the DuCard 2020 Signature Viognier.

An “aromatic dry white wine featuring wildflowers at first and honey and melon in the background,” the winery website reads. “A share of the grapes was barrel-fermented to enhance character and add a hint of oak.” Some will say it’s more of a strong suggestion than a hint, but that’s after enjoying a glass with some Camembert cheese.

Presto’s Pick: A closer than necessary 24-17 win enhances character but upsets a few stomachs at Scott Stadium.

Maryland (2-0) vs. SMU, 7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

Say what you will about the Big Ten, but five of the thirteen games this week matching up 2-0 teams involve the conference. For those stuck watching Iowa, the last two weekends (Hawkeyes have tallied just 14 points this fall, including a “seven the hard way” in the opener that involved a field goal and two safeties) you’re in for a treat.

The Terps average 48.5 points per game while the Mustangs have scored 45 and 48 points in their two wins (giddy up). And it’s not just the yards (322 per game) that senior quarterback Tanner Mordecai puts up: SMU’s stretch-the-secondary attack averages 15.7 yards per completion.

Maryland had issues containing Charlotte’s freshman quarterback Xavier Williams last week and is minus veteran cornerback Tarheeb Still this week (he’s started 19 of 20 games since arriving on campus) with a thumb injury.

They’ll also miss his difference-making in the kicking game (he had a 17-yard punt return that set up a short-field touchdown against Buffalo). Drink your coffee-this one has the ingredients of a four hour-plus Saturday night shootout.

Presto’s Picks: Terrapins triumph, 45-40

Howard gets by Morehouse College, Georgetown falls at Monmouth, Richmond beats Lehigh, William & Mary wins at Lafayette, Towson tumbles to West Virginia, Morgan State slips against Sacred Heart.

Last Week: 8-2

Season: 14-6