Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queue for queen's coffin reopened, wait hits 24 hours | Reflections from the queue | King Charles’ history with US presidents
Home » College Football » Marshall offensive line coach…

Marshall offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey resigns

The Associated Press

September 16, 2022, 12:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey has resigned for unspecified personal reasons, the school’s athletic department said Friday.

A Marshall statement about Morrissey didn’t elaborate on the resignation.

“Marshall University Athletics wishes Eddy and his family the best,” the statement said.

Morrissey came to Marshall after head coach Charles Huff was hired in 2021. Among many other stints, Morrissey served one season as an offensive line assistant at Austin Peay in 2019 and as an assistant at Mississippi State in 2018.

Marshall (2-0), coming off a win at Notre Dame, plays at Bowling Green (0-2) on Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Senate Dems ‘pushing to follow suit’ after House passes bill to block any future Schedule F

House Dems want details from Federal Protective Service in wake of rising threats

DLA’s success with its ERP migration sets up future business transformations

Agencies have new ways to consider workforce improvements with OMB’s final learning agenda

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up