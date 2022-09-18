Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Barron’s 4 TD passes lead Weber State over Utah Tech 44-14

The Associated Press

September 18, 2022, 12:19 AM

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Bronson Barron threw for 386 yards with four touchdown passes and Weber State rolled to a 44-14 victory over Utah Tech on Saturday night to remain undefeated.

Damon Bankston had 161 yards rushing on 15 carries and a touchdown for Weber State (3-0). Barron completed 25 of 33 passes without an interception. Ty MacPherson made three touchdown catches finished with 140 yards receiving. Jacob Sharp had seven receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Barron had three of his four TD passes in the first quarter, two to MacPherson and one to Sharp, and Weber State went on to lead 24-14 at halftime. MacPherson added a 17-yard touchdown catch and Kyle Thompson made two of his three field goals in the third quarter to put the Wildcats up 37-14.

Utah Tech’s fourth turnover of the game set up Bankston’s 6-yard touchdown run two plays later in the fourth quarter.

Kobe Tracy threw a pair of touchdown passes and was 20-of-47 passing for 225 yards for the Trailblazers (1-2). Joey Hobert had nine receptions for 114 yards that included a 37-yard touchdown catch.

