Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 5:30 PM

College Basketball
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Marquette 2 at GEORGETOWN
at OHIO Kent State
at FAIRFIELD 4 Marist
at YOUNGSTOWN STATE Purdue Fort Wayne
at DETROIT MERCY 5 Milwaukee
at HARVARD Brown
at OAKLAND 15½ Green Bay
at PENNSYLVANIA Cornell
Cleveland State 7 at ROBERT MORRIS
Xavier at BUTLER
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA (219) San Antonio
at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Utah
at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Milwaukee
at CHICAGO 7 (219½) Washington
at HOUSTON OFF (OFF) Dallas
Minnesota 5 (214½) at OKLAHOMA CITY
at DENVER 7 (222) Sacramento
Cleveland 4 (215½) at PORTLAND
at LA LAKERS 2 (225) Atlanta
College Football
Monday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
CFP National Championship
Indianapolis
Georgia (52½) Alabama
NFL
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Kansas City 10 11½ (45½) at DENVER
Dallas (43½) at PHILADELPHIA
Sunday
at MINNESOTA (44½) Chicago
Washington 4 7 (38) at NY GIANTS
Green Bay 11 (44½) at DETROIT
Tennessee 10 10 (43) at HOUSTON
at BALTIMORE 6 6 (41½) Pittsburgh
Indianapolis 15½ (44) at JACKSONVILLE
at CLEVELAND 1 6 (38) Cincinnati
at ARIZONA 5 (48) Seattle
New Orleans 4 (40) at ATLANTA
at BUFFALO 17 16½ (41½) NY Jets
at LA RAMS 6 4 (44½) San Francisco
New England (40) at MIAMI
at TAMPA BAY 16 8 (41½) Carolina
LA Chargers 3 3 (49½) at LAS VEGAS
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CAROLINA OFF Calgary OFF
at ST. LOUIS OFF Washington OFF

