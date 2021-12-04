NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|First Round
|Saturday, Nov. 20
Saint John’s (Minn.) 41, Lake Forest 14
Linfield 44, Redlands 10
Mary Hardin-Baylor 13, Trinity (Texas) 3
Birmingham 24, Huntington 14
Wis.-Whitwater 69, Greenville 7
DePauw 26, Rose-Hulman 21
Central (Iowa) 61, Bethel (Minn.) 35
Wheaton (Ill.) 63, Aurora 31
Carnegie Mellon at North Central, no contest (Carnegie Mellon has withdrawn)
Wis.-LaCrosse 58, Albion 23
SUNY-Cortland 26, Springfield 21
Rensselaer 20, Endicott 14
Mount Union 52, Washington & Lee 0
Johns Hopkins 45, Salisbury 20
Delaware Valley 62, Anna Maria 10
Muhlenberg 45, Framingham 0
___
|Second Round
|Saturday, Nov. 27
Linfield 31, Saint John’s (Minn.) 28
Mary Hardin-Baylor 42, Birmingham 7
Wis.-Whitwater 45, DePauw 0
Central (Iowa) 30, Wheaton (Ill.) 28
North Central 34, Wis.-LaCrosse 20
Rensselaer 21, SUNY-Cortland 14
Mount Union 45, Johns Hopkins 33
Muhlenberg 14, Delaware Valley 0
___
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, Dec. 4
Mary Hardin-Baylor vs. Linfield, 1 p.m.
Mount Union 35, Muhlenberg 29
Rensselaer vs. North Central, 1 p.m.
Wis.-Whitewater 51, Central (Iowa) 21.
___
|Semifinals
|Saturday, Dec. 11
TBD
___
|Championship
|Friday, Dec. 17
|Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
|At Canton, Ohio
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
