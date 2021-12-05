CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Football » Middle Tennessee and Toledo…

Middle Tennessee and Toledo to match up in the Bahamas Bowl

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 4:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Middle Tennessee (6-6, Conference USA), vs. Toledo (7-5, Mid-American Conference), Dec. 17, noon ET

LOCATION: Nassau, Bahamas

TOP PLAYERS

MTSU: QB Chase Cunningham completed 62.5% of his attempts for 16 touchdowns with just three interceptions in eight games.

Toledo: RB Bryant Koback rushed for 1,274 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 29 passes for 333 yards and three TDs.

NOTABLE

MTSU: The Blue Raiders became bowl eligible by coming back from a 17-3 deficit with 24 consecutive points against Florida Atlantic. The victory was also the 100th of coach Rick Stockstill’s career.

Toledo: The Rockets led No. 5 Notre Dame 29-24 until Jack Coan’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Michael Mayer with 1:09 remaining on Sept. 11.

LAST TIME

The teams have never met in football.

BOWL HISTORY

MTSU: The Blue Raiders have been to 12 bowl games in their history, the last nine during Stockstill’s 16-year tenure.

Toledo: Head coach Jason Candle has guided the Rockets to five bowl games in six years. They played in the Bahamas Bowl in 2018.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

Defense agencies let experience inform planning and programming

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up