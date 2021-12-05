CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Football » LSU, interim coach Davis…

LSU, interim coach Davis to face Kansas St. in Texas Bowl

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 9:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Kansas State (7-5, Big 12) vs. LSU (6-6, SEC), Jan. 4, 9 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Houston

TOP PLAYERS

Kansas State: RB Deuce Vaughn, 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns rushing; 47 receptions for 471 yards and three touchdowns.

LSU: QB Max Johnson, 2,815 yards, 27 touchdowns. LB Damone Clark, 135 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks.

NOTABLE

Kansas State: The Wildcats started the season with a 7-3 record before closing the regular season with losses to Baylor and Texas.

LSU: The Tigers won their final two games, including a victory over Texas A&M, to even their record and become bowl eligible. LSU will close out the season with a win under interim coach Brad Davis.

LAST TIME

LSU 21, Kansas State 0. (Sept. 13, 1980)

BOWL HISTORY

Kansas State: Third Texas Bowl appearance and 23rd bowl appearance overall. The Wildcats were bowl eligible last season, but unable to field enough players due to COVID-19.

LSU: Second Texas Bowl appearance. The Tigers beat Texas Tech 56-27 in 2015. This will be LSU’s 53rd bowl game.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Defense agencies let experience inform planning and programming

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up