Clemson WR Ladson, QB Phommachanh leaving football program

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson starting receiver Frank Ladson Jr. and backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh are leaving the program.

Team spokesman Ross Taylor said Friday the pair have entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Ladson is a 6-foot-3 junior from Miami who started the first four games. He did not play the final seven games of season for the 22nd-ranked Tigers and eventually had season-ending groin surgery.

Ladson’s best season was in 2020 when he had 18 catches for 281 yards and three touchdowns.

Ladson had 31 catches for 440 yards and nine touchdowns in his three seasons.

Phommachanh was behind starting passer D.J. Uiagalelei this season, playing in six games. Phommachanh, a 6-3 sophomore from Bridgeport, Connecticut, finished the year completing 11 of 19 passes for 131 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

