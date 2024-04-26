Pac-12 football programs go through one last spring before heading in different directions

Football programs across the Pac-12 have spent the spring practicing and scrimmaging, laying the groundwork for the 2024 season. The…

Football programs across the Pac-12 have spent the spring practicing and scrimmaging, laying the groundwork for the 2024 season.

The difference between this and previous springs is the teams will go in different directions once fall camp rolls around.

Southern California, UCLA, Oregon and Washington are headed to the Big Ten. Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado will be in the Big 12. Stanford and California are going to the Atlantic Coast Conference.

That leaves a Pac-2 of Washington State and Oregon State, which have a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West Conference for at least next season.

The Pac-12 as we know it will no longer exist, but for now the schools all fall under the same umbrella when it comes to one thing: Getting ready for the upcoming season.

NEW COACHES

Kalen DeBoer banked Washington’s run to the national title game into a job at Alabama, where he’s replacing Hall of Fame coach Nick Saban. DeBoer’s departure sent the coaching dominoes in motion.

Jedd Fisch, who revitalized Arizona’s program in a short span, moved to the Pacific Northwest to coach at Washington. Arizona in turn hired former San Jose State coach Brent Brennan to try continuing the momentum Fisch built in the desert.

UCLA will have a new coach for its move to the Big Ten, with alumnus DeShaun Foster taking over for Chip Kelly, now Ohio State’s offensive coordinator.

Oregon State also will have a new coach in Trent Bray, who was promoted after Jonathan Smith left to become Michigan State’s coach.

QB CAROUSEL

The Pac-12 has lost a Heisman Trophy winner and two finalists — all quarterbacks taken in the first round of Thursday’s NFL draft.

USC’s Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman winner, was taken with the No. 1 overall pick by Chicago. Atlanta took Washington’s Michael Penix with the No. 18 pick and Denver used the 13th pick on Oregon’s Bo Nix.

At USC, longtime backup Miller Moss is the frontrunner to replace Williams, but he threw two interceptions in the spring game.

Washington will likely turn to Will Rogers, who put up prodigious numbers at Mississippi State before transferring. Oregon’s offense is expected to be run by Dillon Gabriel, who also put up big numbers during two seasons at Oklahoma. The Ducks also have former UCLA quarterback Dante Moore on their roster.

Arizona State will be searching for a new quarterback following Jaden Rashada’s surprise departure to Georgia. Cal’s quarterback competition will likely come down to Fernando Mendoza and North Texas transfer Chandler Rogers.

Oregon State also will have a quarterback competition with DJ Uiagalelei’s transfer to Florida State, and Washington State is in a similar position with Cameron Ward now at Miami.

Arizona should be in a good spot with Noah Fifita returning. Colorado has Shadeur Sanders back after a stellar first season and Utah’s Cameron Rising returns after injuries cut his last two seasons short.

PRIME RETURN

Colorado shocked college football early in coach Deion Sanders’s first season by winning its first three games, including at TCU. The Buffaloes fell back to earth after that, finishing 4-8, including 1-8 in Pac-12 play.

Colorado will likely have another uphill climb in the Big 12, but will have two of the league’s most talented players.

Sanders, Deion’s son, threw for a school-record 3,230 yards and 27 touchdown passes despite dealing with a variety of injuries beind a porous offensive line. Two-way star Travis Hunter also is back and the Buffaloes added Jordan Seaton, the nation’s No. 1 recruit at tackle.

Deion Sanders was again highly active in the transfer portal, including numerous players on what will be an overhauled o- line.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.