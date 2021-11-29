CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health officials urge more vaccinations | Infectious disease expert in Omicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats | Latest local vaccination numbers
Oklahoma man jailed after football watch party turns deadly

The Associated Press

November 29, 2021, 5:06 PM

CLAREMORE, Okla. (AP) — A man who was asked to leave a college football watch party after making unwanted sexual advances toward several women returned with his pickup truck and rammed it into several people, killing a woman and severely injuring a man, authorities said Monday.

Clinton Cottom, 35, was jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder, sexual battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said. Jail records do not indicate if Cottom has an attorney, and formal charges have not been filed.

Cottom crashed a neighbor’s party just west of Claremore to watch Saturday night’s rivalry game between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma, Walton said. He said that after Cottom was asked to leave, he returned in a large pickup truck, which he smashed into several vehicles in the driveway. He pinned a man against the house, breaking his pelvis, Walton said.

After crashing into another vehicle, Walton said Cottom’s truck overturned, pinning and killing a woman beneath it.

