CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Football » Nichols III, Richardson rally…

Nichols III, Richardson rally Central Michigan past Kent St

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 12:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Freshman Lew Nichols III ran for 215 yards and four touchdowns and Daniel Richardson threw four TD passes as Central Michigan spotted Kent State 14 points before rolling to a 54-30 victory on Wednesday night.

Nichols has now rushed for 1,297 in his first 10 games for the Chippewas (6-4, 4-2 Mid-American). He has topped the 100-yard mark seven times and has 11 rushing TDs and two TD receptions. Nichols had 43 carries against Kent State and has yet to fumble in 235 rushes this season.

The Golden Flashes (5-5, 4-2) led 14-0 after one quarter on Dustin Crum’s 37-yard scoring strike to Kris Leach and Marquez Cooper’s 2-yard TD run. Central Michigan answered with touchdown drives on four straight possessions and never trailed again. Nichols opened the scoring with a 1-yard TD run early in the second quarter. Richardson followed with two scoring strikes to Dallas Dixon sandwiched around a TD toss to Joel Wilson for a 26-14 lead.

Nichols added a 1-yard TD run in the third quarter and scoring runs of 12 and 1 yard in the fourth. Richardson’s final TD pass was a 21-yarder to Wilson in the third quarter.

Richardson completed 21 of 27 passes for 268 yards for the Chippewas.

Crum completed 28 of 38 passes for 322 yards and two TDs for the Golden Flashes.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Probe finds Trump officials repeatedly violated Hatch Act

CMMC 2.0 could take as long as two years to come online

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up