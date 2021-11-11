Nichols III, Richardson rally Central Michigan past Kent St

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Freshman Lew Nichols III ran for 215 yards and four touchdowns and Daniel Richardson threw…

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Freshman Lew Nichols III ran for 215 yards and four touchdowns and Daniel Richardson threw four TD passes as Central Michigan spotted Kent State 14 points before rolling to a 54-30 victory on Wednesday night.

Nichols has now rushed for 1,297 in his first 10 games for the Chippewas (6-4, 4-2 Mid-American). He has topped the 100-yard mark seven times and has 11 rushing TDs and two TD receptions. Nichols had 43 carries against Kent State and has yet to fumble in 235 rushes this season.

The Golden Flashes (5-5, 4-2) led 14-0 after one quarter on Dustin Crum’s 37-yard scoring strike to Kris Leach and Marquez Cooper’s 2-yard TD run. Central Michigan answered with touchdown drives on four straight possessions and never trailed again. Nichols opened the scoring with a 1-yard TD run early in the second quarter. Richardson followed with two scoring strikes to Dallas Dixon sandwiched around a TD toss to Joel Wilson for a 26-14 lead.

Nichols added a 1-yard TD run in the third quarter and scoring runs of 12 and 1 yard in the fourth. Richardson’s final TD pass was a 21-yarder to Wilson in the third quarter.

Richardson completed 21 of 27 passes for 268 yards for the Chippewas.

Crum completed 28 of 38 passes for 322 yards and two TDs for the Golden Flashes.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.