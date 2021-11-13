CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Brescia shines in 2nd collegiate start for Colgate

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 4:36 PM

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Michael Brescia scored his second rushing touchdown with 1:27 remaining as Colgate scored the final 13 points to rally past Lafayette 20-13 on Saturday.

Brescia opened the scoring with a 64-yard touchdown run and he capped an 11-play, 79-yard drive that took nearly five minutes off the clock.

Lafayette went 11 plays on its final possession and had three plays inside of Colgate’s 40, but the game ended on an Ah-Shaun Davis incompletion.

Brescia was also 9-of-15 passing for 144 yards with an interception for Colgate (4-6, 4-1 Patriot). He was named the league’s rookie of the week after leading Colgate to 33 points in his first collegiate start on Oct. 30 before a bye week.

Jaden Sutton rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown, and Selwyn Simpson added 63 yards rushing and a score for Lafayette (3-7, 2-3).

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

