Asante has 3 TD catches, Holy Cross extends winning streak

The Associated Press

November 6, 2021, 4:07 PM

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Ayir Asante caught three touchdown passes and Holy Cross beat Lafayette 35-10 on Saturday for the Crusaders’ fourth straight victory.

The win kept Holy Cross (7-2, 4-0) tied with Fordham atop the Patriot League.

Asante had nine catches, including a 47-yarder from Matthew Sluka to extend the Crusaders’ lead to 28-7 after three quarters.

Marco Siderman threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns but also had a tipped pass returned 50 yards for a pick-6 by Major Jordan for the Leopards’ lone touchdown. Sluka added 97 passing yards. Peter Oliver ran for 105 yards on 18 carries.

The Holy Cross defense, which held Lehigh to negative rushing yards in a 31-12 win last week, gave up only 33 yards on the ground to the Leopards (3-6, 2-2) and also had seven sacks.

The Crusaders are off to their best start since opening at 7-1 in 2009.

