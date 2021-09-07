9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC-area firefighters reflect | Muslim Americans still fighting bias | Teaching Sept. 11 as history | Effects on mental health | How air travel changed
The Associated Press

September 7, 2021, 3:20 PM

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 9/7/2021

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, previous week ranking and first-place votes received.

1. Alabama (11) 1-0 1624 1
2. Georgia (4) 1-0 1537 5
3. Ohio State 1-0 1491 4
4. OKlahoma 1-0 1397 3
5. Texas A&M 1-0 1334 6
6. Clemson 0-1 1239 2
7. Notre Dame 1-0 1197 7
8. Cincinnati 1-0 1113 10
9. Florida 1-0 1058 11
10. Iowa State 1-0 1057 8
11. Oregon 1-0 920 12
12. Iowa 1-0 914 18
13. Penn State 1-0 872 20
14. Southern California 1-0 828 14
15. Texas 1-0 653 19
16. UCLA 2-0 538 42
17. Wisconsin 0-1 359 15
18. Utah 1-0 294 26
19. Coastal Carolina 1-0 289 24
20. Mississippi 1-0 285 25
21. Virginia Tech 1-0 274 40
22. North Carolina 0-1 252 9
23. Oklahoma State 1-0 243 22
24. Miami (Fla) 0-1 186 16
25. Arizona State 1-0 181 28

Dropped out: No. 13 LSU (0-1); No. 17 Indiana (0-1); No. 21 Washington (0-1); No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette (0-1);

Others receiving votes: Auburn (1-0) 123; Michigan (1-0) 99; LSU (0-1) 95; North Carolina State (1-0) 81; Liberty (1-0) 78; Brigham Young (1-0) 65; Indiana (0-1) 58; TCU (1-0) 49; Central Florida (1-0) 48; Florida State (0-1) 34; Michigan State (1-0) 33; Kentucky (1-0) 28; Pittsburgh (1-0) 20; Louisiana-Lafayette (0-1) 19; Kansas State (1-0) 19; Boston College (1-0) 19; Appalachian State (1-0) 15; SMU (1-0) 14; Rutgers (1-0) 11; Arkansas (1-0) 11; Maryland (1-0) 9; Tennessee (1-0) 7; Nevada (1-0) 7; Fresno State (1-1) 7; Army (1-0) 7; Tulane (0-1) 6; Virginia (1-0) 5; San Jose State (1-1) 5; Missouri (1-0) 5; Ball State (1-0) 5; Marshall (1-0) 3; Alabama-Birmingham (1-0) 2; Air Force (1-0) 2; Charlotte (1-0) 1.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

