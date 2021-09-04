CORONAVIRUS NEWS: HS football games cancelled after positive COVID-19 cases | Efforts grow to stop use of parasite drug | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Rhode Island rambles past Bryant in opener 45-21

The Associated Press

September 4, 2021, 9:47 PM

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Kasim Hill passed for two touchdowns and ran for another in leading Rhode Island to a 45-21 victory over Bryant in a season opener Saturday night.

Tied at 7, the Rams scored 24 points in the second quarter including a 17-yard pass from Hill to Ivory Frimpong and a 38-yarder to Matt Pires. Justice Antrum’s 10-yard run with 32 seconds left in the half put the Rams up 31-14.

Hill capped a 12-play drive with a 1-yard run and a 38-14 lead midway through the third quarter. Hill gave way to Brandon Robinson who threw a 20-yard TD pass to Joey Kennedy in the fourth quarter.

Hill finished 12-of-18 passing for 249 yards. Antrum had 18 carries for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Rhode Island outgained Bryant 508-238.

Senior C.J. Carrick became Rhode Island’s all-time leader for points by a kicker, getting nine against the Bulldogs including a 33-yard field goal, for 212 in his career to pass Matt Walker’s 208 (1995-98).

Two quarterbacks split duties for Bryant, an FCS program, with Gage Moloney throwing a TD pass to Landon Ruggieri. Dan Adeboboye and Fabrice Mukendi ran for scores.

It was the first game between the in-state opponents since 2002.

___

