Cook, Dayton come from 3 scores down, top Presbyterian 63-43

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jack Cook ran for three touchdowns and passed for three more as Dayton flew past Presbyterian…

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Jack Cook ran for three touchdowns and passed for three more as Dayton flew past Presbyterian 63-43 in a Pioneer Football League opener that saw nearly 1,000 yards of offense on Saturday.

Cook completed 19 of 35 passes for 262 yards. He rushed for another 48 yards with touchdowns of 5, 8 and 2 yards for the Flyers (2-1. 1-0). Dayton continued its NCAA all-division streak of scoring in its last 490 games.

Presbyterian, which is making waves with its no-punt, full-throttle approach to offense this season, built a 23-0 lead with two long touchdowns wrapped around an onside kick.

From there, however, the Flyers scored 49 unanswered points with six touchdowns, a field goal and two safeties through the second quarter and midway through the third. Cook put the Flyers on the board with a pretty 32-yard rainbow to Luke Brenner in stride in the end zone.

Ren Hefley passed for 440 yards for the Blue Hose (2-2, 0-1) in their Pioneer debut. Hefley completed 33 of 62 passes with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Freshman Jalyn Witcher caught 11 passes for 136 yards and two scores — including a 66-yard fourth-down conversion in the first quarter. Sophomore Matthew Rivera made five catches for 117 yards and a TD. Delvecchio Powell rushed for 131 yards with two touchdowns.

Presbyterian racked up 512 yards off offense to Dayton’s 480. There were just four punts all game; one by the Blue Hose.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.