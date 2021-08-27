|MLB
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-219
|Arizona
|+184
|Cincinnati
|-118
|at
|MIAMI
|+102
|St. Louis
|-181
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+157
|at N.Y. METS
|-213
|Washington
|+180
|San Francisco
|-130
|at
|ATLANTA
|+110
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-252
|Colorado
|+210
|American League
|Boston
|-157
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+139
|N.Y. Yankees
|-123
|at
|OAKLAND
|+107
|at SEATTLE
|-152
|Kansas
|City
|+133
|Toronto
|-118
|at
|DETROIT
|+102
|Tampa Bay
|-140
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+120
|Houston
|-240
|at
|TEXAS
|+202
|Interleague
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-299
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+242
|Milwaukee
|-148
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+132
|San Diego
|-170
|at
|L.A.
|ANGELS
|+150
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Nebraska
|7½
|7
|(55)
|at
|ILLINOIS
|at FRESNO ST.
|27½
|27½
|(62½)
|UConn
|at UCLA
|17½
|17½
|(68½)
|Hawaii
|UTEP
|9½
|9
|(54½)
|at
|NEW
|MEXICO
|ST.
|at SAN JOSE ST.
|20½
|21½
|(56)
|S.
|Utah
|NFL Preseason
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BUFFALO
|7
|9½
|(37)
|Green
|Bay
|Baltimore
|3½
|3½
|(32½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|Chicago
|1½
|3
|(35½)
|at
|TENNESSEE
|at NEW ORLEANS
|3
|3½
|(34)
|Arizona
|Tampa Bay
|4
|4
|(36½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|at DENVER
|8½
|8½
|(33½)
|L.A.
|Rams
|at SEATTLE
|1
|5½
|(35)
|L.A.
|Chargers
|Sunday
|Jacksonville
|+1½
|3½
|(36½)
|at
|DALLAS
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|1½
|4½
|(35½)
|Las
|Vegas
|at CINCINNATI
|+2½
|1½
|(36)
|Miami
|New England
|3½
|3½
|(35½)
|at
|N.Y.
|GIANTS
|Cleveland
|7
|5½
|(36)
|at
|ATLANTA
