Pacers snap 4-game skid with 137-134 overtime win against Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 30 points, Andrew Nembhard had 24 points and 10 assists and the Indiana Pacers snapped a four-game losing streak by holding off the New York Knicks with a 137-134 overtime victory on Tuesday night.

The Pacers scored the first nine points of overtime and overcame a furious Knicks run over the final 24.3 seconds, during which they scored eight points in 20 seconds.

Indiana had eight players that scored in double figures and the Pacers’ bench outscored New York’s 43-18.

Jalen Brunson had 40 points and had eight assists and five rebounds for New York, which dropped only its second game in its past 11 overall and seventh time in 28 home games.

Josh Hart had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his second triple-double of the season for the Knicks. Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out with 2:14 left in overtime.

The Knicks entered tied for the NBA’s second-most home wins with 21. Indiana, which played without center Ivica Zubac (ankle), came in tied for the league’s fewest road wins (three) and with the worst road win percentage in the Eastern Conference at .120.

But the Pacers were able to come to Madison Square Garden and win for the first time since taking two of their three head-to-head games against the Knicks in last year’s Eastern Conference Finals.

The game featured 39 lead changes, the most in the NBA this season, and the Pacers seemed poised to pull it out in regulation while leading by four with 1:49 in regulation.

But the Knicks outscored the Pacers 7-3 in that span, capped by Towns’ two clutch free throws with 0.2 seconds left in regulation that forced overtime after he was fouled by Aaron Nesmith.

Up next

Pacers: Play at Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

Knicks: Play at Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

