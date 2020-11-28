CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No U.Md.-Michigan football game on Saturday | CDC warns against holiday travel | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Maryland native, Buffalo RB Jaret Patterson ties NCAA record with 8 TD runs

Prince J. Grimes | @NBCSWashington

November 28, 2020, 4:33 PM

Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson had himself a day Saturday against Kent State.

The Glenn Dale, Md., native rushed for 409 yards — you read that right, RUSHED for 409 yards — in the Bulls’ 70-41 win, and that may not be the most impressive part of his performance. He also tacked on eight rushing touchdowns to tie an NCAA single-game record.

A stat line deemed a single-season success for some players, Patterson did it all in a single game. And he might’ve done more damage if two of Buffalo’s 10 rushing touchdowns didn’t go to other players.

The season Patterson is having is nearly as impressive.

The St. Vincent Pallotti High School (Laurel, Md.) alum entered the game with 511 yards and eight touchdowns through three games this season, including over 300 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s win over Bowling Green. Now, he’s at 16 touchdowns and nearly 1,000 yards with two games remaining on Buffalo’s schedule.

 

