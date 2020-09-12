UVA-Virginia Tech football game pushed back over COVID-19 concerns

Concerns surrounding positive cases of COVID-19 have postponed the much-anticipated season-opening college football game between the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech.

The game would have been played in Blacksburg on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Now, the two schools said they will work with the Atlantic Coast Conference to find a new date.

Virginia Tech also announced it would pause its practices for four days.

The teams will now start their seasons later, with Virginia Tech scheduled to open on Sept. 26 against North Carolina State, while Virginia will play at Clemson on Oct. 3.

In a news release, Virginia Tech Director of Athletics Whit Babcock said “the safety, as well as the physical and mental well-being of these young men and women entrusted to our care by their families remains our top priority.”

U.Va. Director of Athletics Carla Williams said she was contacted by Virginia Tech on Friday to discuss moving the game to later this fall.

“With so much uncertainty, flexibility in scheduling becomes incredibly important,” Williams said. “I know both teams and both fan bases were looking forward to opening the season next weekend. We’ll work with the conference and Virginia Tech to reschedule.”

Babcock said he remains optimistic the ACC schedule can be played in the face of the pandemic — not only bigger sports like football, but other sports set to be played in 2020.

“My primary concern continues to be the well-being of the student-athletes on our football team,” Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente said. “I hurt for them because I know how badly they want to compete.”

