Maryland announces full 2020 football schedule

The Big Ten announced its 2020 football schedule Saturday, which includes Maryland's first-ever trip to Northwestern to open their season on Oct. 24.

The Big Ten announced its 2020 football schedule Saturday, which includes Maryland’s first-ever trip to Northwestern to open their season on Oct. 24.

The Terps’ home opener is Oct. 31 against Minnesota. Maryland will play consecutive home games against Ohio State (Nov. 14) and Michigan State (Nov. 21) before closing out the regular season Dec. 12 against Rutgers.

Maryland’s away slate takes them to Penn State on Nov. 7 and on the road Thanksgiving weekend to play Indiana (Nov. 28) before a trip to face Michigan on Dec. 5.

Maryland announced a ninth game against a cross-divisional opponent on Dec. 19 on Big Ten Champions Week.

The kickoff times and broadcast information have yet to be released.

Maryland begins the season without fans in attendance but the school said it is “developing innovative ways to keep fans part of the game.”

This is the third time the Big Ten has released a schedule for 2020. Less than five weeks after pushing fall sports to spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the conference ran a reverse Wednesday and said it plans to open its football season the weekend of Oct. 23-24.

All 14 teams will be scheduled to play eight regular-season games in eight weeks, plus have the opportunity to play a ninth game on Dec. 19 when the conference championship game is played.

The College Football Playoff selections are scheduled for Dec. 20, which means the Big Ten’s best should be back in the hunt for a national championship — if all goes well.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.