Popular Ocean City bar closes ‘until further notice’ after 3 employees test positive for COVID-19

A popular bar and restaurant in Ocean City, Maryland, has closed "until further notice" after three of its employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a Facebook post to the community, Fish Tales Bar & Grill said they learned three employees had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday night and made the call to close the restaurant.

The restaurant had previously snagged national headlines for its innovative solution for keeping restaurant goers safe by making tables out of inflatable inner tubes with tables built into them that customers could stand in and ensure they were always standing the proper distance from others.

“We believe that we have set a positive example in our community following this pandemic thus far,” the restaurant said in the Facebook post.

“We are eager to continue down this path by doing the right thing for our staff and customers. We will be meeting with health officials to go over the safest procedures to make sure all of our staff has been tested and cleared to work.”

The business also thanked their staff and customers for being supportive of the restaurant during the pandemic.

“Thank you for understanding that the health of our staff is most important during this time. We love you all and hope to be back open soon!”

Fish Tales Bar & Grill isn’t the only Ocean City beach bar to temporarily close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Purple Moose Saloon said it is shut down for now, after two of its employees contracted COVID-19.



WTOP’s Matt Small contributed to this report.