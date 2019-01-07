Clemson wins NCAA National Championship

The Tigers trounced Alabama 44-16, handing the Crimson Tide their first loss of the season.

WASHINGTON — Clemson is college football’s National Champion for the second time in three years.

True freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence passed for 347 yards and three touchdowns and running back Travis Etienne scored three TD’s.

Clemson set the tone early by intercepting Bama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa just 1:40 into the game and returning it for 44-yards for a touchdown.

Tua, who was second in the Heisman Trophy balloting, was intercepted twice and the Crimson Tide offense was denied three times in the red zone.

