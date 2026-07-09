Angel Reese secures 64th career double-double and the Dream beat the Storm 89-78 to end 5-game skid

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 22 points, Angel Reese had 18 points and 11 rebounds for her…

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 22 points, Angel Reese had 18 points and 11 rebounds for her league-best 15th double-double of the season, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Seattle Storm 89-78 on Thursday night to end a five-game losing streak.

Reese passed Tina Charles (63) for the most double-doubles in a player’s first three WNBA seasons. She was helped off the court with 1:19 remaining after rolling her right ankle.

Reese put the Dream ahead 68-48 midway through the third quarter, and they led by at least eight points throughout in the fourth.

Natisha Hiedeman led Seattle (6-18) with 20 points and Dominique Malonga had 15 points and nine rebounds. Flau’jae Johnson finished with 12 points. Seattle had a season-high 21 turnovers.

Rhyne Howard added 19 points for Atlanta (13-9), which won for the first time since June 22. Howard went 4 of 11 from 3-point range, while Seattle shot 3 for 20. The Dream had 14-plus steals for the third straight game.

LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey was in attendance to see former players Reese and Johnson.

Up next

Storm: At Washington on Sunday.

Dream: Host Portland on Saturday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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