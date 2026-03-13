Yale takes on Cornell in Ivy League Tournament

Cornell Big Red (15-12, 8-6 Ivy League) vs. Yale Bulldogs (23-5, 11-3 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 11 a.m.…

Cornell Big Red (15-12, 8-6 Ivy League) vs. Yale Bulldogs (23-5, 11-3 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 11 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Yale and Cornell square off in the Ivy League Tournament.

The Bulldogs’ record in Ivy League play is 11-3, and their record is 12-2 against non-conference opponents. Yale is third in the Ivy League in rebounding averaging 32.2 rebounds. Nick Townsend leads the Bulldogs with 7.5 boards.

The Big Red are 8-6 in Ivy League play. Cornell leads the Ivy League scoring 13.9 fast break points per game.

Yale’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Cornell gives up. Cornell scores 18.7 more points per game (88.9) than Yale allows (70.2).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Big Red won 72-69 in the last matchup on Feb. 27. Jake Fiegen led the Big Red with 17 points, and Casey Simmons led the Bulldogs with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Townsend is scoring 16.5 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Trevor Mullin is averaging 12.6 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the last 10 games.

Cooper Noard is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, while averaging 18.5 points. Fiegen is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Big Red: 7-3, averaging 83.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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