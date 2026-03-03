Wright State Raiders square off against the Cleveland State Vikings in Horizon League Tournament

Cleveland State Vikings (11-21, 7-14 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (20-11, 15-5 Horizon League) Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Cleveland State Vikings (11-21, 7-14 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (20-11, 15-5 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State and Cleveland State square off in the Horizon League Tournament.

The Raiders have gone 15-5 against Horizon League teams, with a 5-6 record in non-conference play. Wright State averages 80.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Vikings’ record in Horizon League play is 7-14. Cleveland State is ninth in the Horizon League with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Dayan Nessah averaging 1.8.

Wright State averages 80.2 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 85.8 Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State averages 6.8 more points per game (80.4) than Wright State gives up (73.6).

The teams square off for the third time this season. Wright State won the last meeting 102-90 on Feb. 15. Alex Bruskotter scored 25 to help lead Wright State to the victory, and Chevalier Emery scored 30 points for Cleveland State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Imariagbe is averaging 11.8 points and seven rebounds for the Raiders. Solomon Callaghan is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nessah is averaging 15.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Vikings. Jaidon Lipscomb is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Vikings: 3-7, averaging 81.6 points, 26.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.0 points.

