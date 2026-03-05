Winthrop plays in Big South Tournament against the Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (15-16, 6-10 Big South) vs. Winthrop Eagles (21-10, 13-3 Big South) Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 2:30 p.m.…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (15-16, 6-10 Big South) vs. Winthrop Eagles (21-10, 13-3 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop takes on Charleston Southern in the Big South Tournament.

The Eagles have gone 13-3 against Big South opponents, with an 8-7 record in non-conference play. Winthrop ranks sixth in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 74.9 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Buccaneers are 6-10 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern averages 16.8 assists per game to lead the Big South, paced by A’lahn Sumler with 3.9.

Winthrop averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Winthrop have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Charleston Southern won the last matchup 86-84 on Feb. 27. Jaquias Franklin scored 24 to help lead Charleston Southern to the victory, and Daylen Berry scored 21 points for Winthrop.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Duncomb is averaging 18.4 points and nine rebounds for the Eagles. Kody Clouet is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Sumler is scoring 18.9 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Buccaneers. Jesse Hafemeister is averaging 15.7 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 81.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 81.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

