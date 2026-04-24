Star freshmen Darryn Peterson at Kansas, Cameron Boozer at Duke declare for NBA draft

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson declared for the NBA draft on Friday, just as nearly everyone had…

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson declared for the NBA draft on Friday, just as nearly everyone had expected he would ever since his arrival on campus, and the high-scoring guard figures to be among the first three players selected in June.

That top freshman trio includes Duke’s Cameron Boozer, The Associated Press national player of the year who joined the list Friday evening; and BYU’s A.J. Dybantsa, who announced Thursday he was officially part of this deep and touted draft class.

The 6-foot-6 Peterson showed flashes of brilliance with the Jayhawks, but he also caused a lot of headaches for the team. He dealt with a severe full-body cramping issue that required hospitalization before the season, and additional injuries and illnesses caused him to miss 11 games, hurting his ability to build any continuity with the rest of his teammates.

Peterson wound up averaging 20.2 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc in 24 games.

He started to hit his rhythm in the postseason, scoring 24 points against TCU and 14 against Houston in the Big 12 Tournament. He had 28 points in a first-round NCAA tourney win over Cal Baptist and 21 in a last-second loss to St. John’s in the second round.

“To my teammates, friends and everyone at the University of Kansas, a heartfelt thank you!” Peterson posted to social media. “Your belief in me, your encouragement and your constant support have been invaluable every step of the way. This journey has been everything to me, and none of it would have been possible without your love, support and sacrifices.”

Most mock drafts have Peterson or Dybantsa going first overall, though Boozer also could be in the mix.

The closest comp to Peterson has generally been 6-foot-5 Devin Booker, the Phoenix Suns’ five-time All-Star. Both have the ability to score at all three levels, and their athleticism allows them to play much bigger than their size.

Peterson’s announcement came one day after Dybantsa declared for the draft in his hometown of Brockton, Massachusetts.

Dybantsa led the nation with 25.5 points per game, while also pulling down 6.8 rebounds with 3.7 assists. He’s the first player to post those averaged in a season and be a consensus All-American since Larry Bird did it in 1978-79 for Indiana State.

Boozer was the third of that trio to announce his long-expected plans, coming after he became only the fifth freshman to be named AP national player of the year. The 6-foot-9, 250-pound forward averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

That made him a force on the interior, as well as an effective playmaker who could reliably set up teammates out of double teams or while running the offense up top — notably with him feeding fellow early draft entrant Isaiah Evans for the go-ahead 3-pointer to eventual NCAA 1-seed Florida.

Arizona freshmen Brayden Burries and Koa Peat also declared for the draft on Friday after leading the Wildcats to their first Final Four since 2001.

Burries had a dynamic freshman season that shot him up NBA draft boards. The 6-4 guard led the Wildcats with 16.1 points per game while averaging 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 rebounds. The San Bernadino, California, native shot 49% from the floor and led Arizona with 59 steals.

“Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of playing in the NBA and building a long career,” Burries posted on Instagram. “Now that opportunity is right in front of me.”

The 6-8 Peat averaged 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 53% from the floor in 36 games. The Arizona native is projected as a first-round pick.

“Playing for the University of Arizona has been an incredible blessing and something I’ll always be grateful for,” Peat posted on Instagram. “Wearing this name and where I come from means everything to me. It’s been an honor to compete at this level while still being rooted in the place that raised me.”

Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner also declared for the draft with the sophomore keeping his options open to return to school. He is currently projected as a late first-round pick.

The AP All-Southeastern Conference guard led Vanderbilt to one of the best seasons in program history, scoring 19.5 points a game. His heave from beyond half court rattled out after falling halfway through in a second-round NCAA Tournament loss to Nebraska.

Tennessee freshman Nate Ament declared for the draft Thursday after starting all 35 games he played and averaging 16.7 points and 6.3 rebounds. His announcement came in an Instagram post in which he thanked the Volunteers for the opportunity.

“I promise to always represent the Vols with the upmost pride,” Ament wrote. “This University means more to me than just basketball — to me it’s a place I call home. I might’ve only been here a year but I’ll remember this year for the rest of my life.”

Another top draft prospect, Darius Acuff Jr. of Arkansas, declared for the draft on Wednesday. He joined LSU legend Pete Maravich as the only SEC players to have led the league in scoring (23.5 points per game) and assists (6.4 per game) in the same season.

Ament and Acuff also are widely considered to be top-10 draft picks.

At North Carolina, junior 7-footer Henri Veesaar declared for the draft Friday, leaving a big hole up front for new coach Michael Malone as he takes over the Tar Heels.

Veesaar averaged 17.0 points and 8.7 rebounds after transferring from Arizona, joining star freshman Caleb Wilson – who previously announced he would go to the NBA draft – in a potent frontcourt duo. Veesaar, who also shot 42.6% on 3-pointers, is considered a possible late first-round prospect.

“This journey didn’t happen alone,” Veesaar said in a statement thanking family, friends, teammates and coaches. “Thank you to everyone who’s been part of the journey.”

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AP Basketball Writer Aaron Beard in North Carolina and AP Sports Writer John Marshall in Arizona contributed to this report.

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AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

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