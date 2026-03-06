Wingate leads Northern Illinois against Bowling Green after 27-point performance

Northern Illinois Huskies (7-22, 4-13 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (16-13, 8-9 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Northern Illinois Huskies (7-22, 4-13 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (16-13, 8-9 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits Bowling Green after Nevaeh Wingate scored 27 points in Northern Illinois’ 56-53 win over the Buffalo Bulls.

The Falcons are 11-3 in home games. Bowling Green is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Huskies have gone 4-13 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois averages 16.6 turnovers per game and is 7-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Bowling Green’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Northern Illinois allows. Northern Illinois averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Bowling Green allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in MAC play. Bowling Green won the last meeting 65-48 on Jan. 10. Kendal Moxey scored 15 points points to help lead the Falcons to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Kohler is averaging 14.8 points for the Falcons. Lauren Gerken is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Wingate is scoring 13.2 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Huskies. Emilie Sorensen is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 12.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 60.7 points, 23.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

